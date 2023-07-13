Scientists recently discovered that gravitational waves that began with the Big Bang continue to create a hum that vibrates through every bit of matter in the universe. It offers proof that all matter — including humans — is connected since the beginning of time.

Yet interpersonal connection is not a given. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned recently that social disconnection puts people at “greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death” and can carry the same impact as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This “loneliness epidemic” affects well-being at work and home. To improve that, Murthy calls on organizational leaders to prioritize social connection at work.

Loneliness at work can contribute to feelings of exhaustion and burnout, according to the National Institutes of Health. Research shows employees who are more lonely tend to perform worse than employees with stronger social connections at work. Organizations with a high percentage of staff who feel isolated and lonely are more likely to lack psychological safety, according to a recent report from Indeed. This lack of safety is an important element of high-performance cultures.

Psychological safety begins with inclusion, and in places without it, there are patterns of “ingroups” and “outgroups,” with those in the outgroup isolated. A 2015 report shows that many Americans see people who are similar to themselves as part of an ingroup, and those who are less like themselves as part of the outgroup. Supporting those findings, a 2017 Harvard study shows the importance of empathy and a tendency to advantage the ingroup and purposely disadvantage the outgroup. Research over several years finds these isolating behaviors can harm individuals and the overall performance of an organization.

Leaders, managers and administrators do not have to fall into this pattern of exclusion and can encourage employees to build relationships and connect with work colleagues. The bottom line is that teams with stronger relationships work better together.

Intentional connection is not enough to solve the loneliness problem at work. For many people, the idea of building relationships at work might fill them with dread. People of color, in particular, may avoid being vulnerable with co-workers because of the need to “code-switch” to connect with colleagues, and the fear of racial harassment from those same colleagues leads them to avoid real connection. As a Black woman who has worked in environments that were not welcoming, I know these concerns are valid.

Research shows that building relationships cross-racially can reduce prejudices and bias and create a more inclusive work environment. People with strong social connections at work are happier, healthier and perform better. To create thriving workplaces, it is necessary to have diverse teams because connection and psychological safety are reinforcing ideas. This comes at a time when organizations and institutions are cutting back on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in as much as 20% of companies, according to new research from Hired.

It’s not up to people of color alone to address the challenges of developing deep relationships cross-racially. Leaders signal a sense of belonging, so it is essential for them to improve employees’ sense of belonging through relationship-building. Many relationships at work are transactional and extractive, which limits the ability to deepen those relationships. Extraction can work only if people use practices of domination, where one party is advantaged and the other party is disadvantaged. This is evident in workplaces where leaders use power over the people who work for them. Such practices can trigger fear at work and prevent connection between people. The antidote to extraction is developing reciprocal relationships.

Connection is not about returning to the office in person. Many leaders have been overwhelmed by the relationship challenges that remote work has created for them and believe that in-person, informal interactions foster innovation and reinforce social bonds, which is hard to replicate virtually. While many debate whether the social benefits of in-person work are real and applicable to all, these informal interactions will not allow teams to build accountable reciprocal relationships. Whether remote or in person, team leaders need a vision for working together and getting to know each other’s work strengths and vulnerabilities.

Connection at work can make people happier and healthier. But the power of connection is greater than individual benefits: It allows others to thrive. In the workplace, if all stakeholders from team members to top leaders are willing to be vulnerable enough to build real relationships, it may be possible to connect to the universal vibration that connects us all.

Alli Myatt is the co-founder of The Equity Practice, and a Public Voices Fellow through The OpEd Project.