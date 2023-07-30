The July 13 altercation between Congressman Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) offers a teachable moment. Crane’s use of the language “colored people” provoked Beatty’s vehement demand that the language be stricken from the House record. Crane, who since has said he “misspoke,” insisted that his proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act had nothing to do with race. Yet the exchange highlighted a critical point in race relations. It made clear that the term “colored,” when applied to people, now stands close to the N-word as a despicable epithet.

Language evolves and the adjective “colored” was disfigured by the long experience of Jim Crow laws and practices. Directing individuals to restrooms for “colored only,” setting them apart from white people in an invidious way, scarred generations of African Americans. Few white people appreciated how deeply those labels affected the descendants of slaves and so-called freedmen. Stores and restaurants and motels flashing signs for white-only patrons offered a counterpoint that emphasized the discrimination against others. A Green Book guiding minority patrons to places willing to serve them only underscored their fear of the consequences should they cross the color barrier.

The civil rights laws of the mid-20th century went some distance toward ending those practices, but laws did not erase the anguished memories they left. Congress banned hotels, restaurants and other organizations from denying service to anyone on grounds of race or color. The Voting Rights Act offered protection against literacy test abuses and other infringements. The Fair Housing legislation of 1968, authored by the late Sens. Edward Brooke (R-Mass.) and Walter Mondale (D-Minn.) in a biracial, bipartisan partnership, brought a measure of equity to that sector.

“Colored” was not always a term of opprobrium. In 1909, a coalition of white and African American leaders founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The organization became the vanguard in campaigns for equal justice. Its leadership included a pantheon of great Americans, many of slave descent — W.E.B. Du Bois, James Weldon Johnson, Walter White, Thurgood Marshall, Roy Wilkins and Clarence Mitchell Jr., among them. For them the words “colored people” were a positive, inclusive description of their mission. The point was often made by Mitchell, a lobbyist sometimes called the 101st senator. “After all, we are all some color,” he stressed.

Yet it is undeniable that the language is now seen in many quarters as unhelpful, unintentionally echoing the ugly history of Jim Crow. Younger generations have come to abjure the earlier term as outworn — indeed, as perpetuating a kind of self-inflicted wound. Somewhat paradoxically, growing support for social equality saw a decline in the NAACP roster, as newer organizations competed for resources and members. Even before the prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the NAACP began to use the term “Black” in its statement of purpose. That reflected the trend in the wider civil rights community.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), pictured at left during a House subcommittee hearing in June 2023, came under fire for using the term "colored people" on July 13, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sensitivity training requires, well, sensitivity. That is true for people of every shade who enter discussion of these issues. Not all descendants of slaves are Black, and the term is limited as a description, just as “white” fails to capture the opposite range of the spectrum. The respectful term now is “people of color.” Respect is a premium value among victims of prejudice, so much so that disrespect — or “dissing” — can trigger violence. Whether people consider themselves white or some darker skin tone, using the preferred language can help lubricate discussions of race. Indeed, the fierce exchange between Reps. Crane and Beatty brought out that very point.

That raises a specific question: Is it time for the NAACP to change its name? The organization’s board, leadership and members undoubtedly have had a continuing, intense debate over that question. Outsiders have no standing in such a decision, but the institution’s great service to the nation invites the observation that a simple change would suffice: NAAPC — National Association for the Advancement of People of Color — approximates the original acronym and encompasses the larger mission to which the venerable organization aspires.

Alton Frye, a former president of the Council on Foreign Relations, was a U.S. Senate staff participant in the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. George Singleton, a noted singer, is now retired from the United States Air Force Singing Sergeants.