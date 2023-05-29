The year was 1988: AM radio at the time was a largely listless place for nostalgia offerings and some repetitive news stations. But then along came Rush Limbaugh, and AM suddenly became a hot commodity.

On a regular basis, Limbaugh would go on to attract more than 15 million listeners per day. And he did so almost always without guests and very few callers relative to other talk shows. In 2018, Forbes listed his annual earnings at $84.5 million.

Sean Hannity and Mark Levin would soon follow and also become huge successes on the AM dial. Limbaugh passed away in 2021, but AM talk is still extremely popular among conservatives, even in Limbaugh's old time slot which has been filled by the younger tag-team of Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, who are delivering 7.5 million listeners monthly, along with an average of 13 million downloads to top 20 million listeners combined.

But a curious development has emerged among several electric carmakers, including BMW, Porsche, Audi, Volvo, Mazda, Volkswagen and Tesla Model S. They recently announced that AM radio will not be included in their audio offerings in cars moving forward. The reason, they say, is that it is tough to put AM in cars because of the interference caused by the electricity — and because it is, in their view, an obsolete technology.

Tesla, for example, hasn't sold its electric cars with AM capability for years.

But Ford had taken matters a step further earlier this year, declaring it wouldn't put AM radio in any of its cars, electric or not, moving forward in 2024. It quickly changed course, however, after public backlash.

Oh, and before you say that no one listens to terrestrial radio anymore, please note that Pew Research still finds that 80 percent of Americans listen at least once a week, according to a 2022 survey, while 47% of Americans get news from the radio at least some of the time.

"Let me be the first one to say it right at the manufacturer level, rather than going after us through the FCC, rather than going after us through legislation, rather than going after us through boycotting advertisers and all the rest — just don’t make AM stations available in automobiles anymore, because not all, but most, conservative talk shows are on the AM band,” Levin told his audience recently. Hannity has echoed the same sentiment.

It's not just conservative talk-show hosts who are making the argument that AM radio should be preserved, however. Members of both sides on Capitol Hill are looking to pass legislation banning automakers from taking AM out of its offerings, if for a different reason.

“Despite innovations such as the smartphone and social media, AM/FM broadcast radio remains the most dependable, cost-free, and accessible communication mechanism for public officials to communicate with the public during times of emergency. As a result, any phaseout of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem during emergencies," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, said in a letter to automakers.

Mazda doesn't agree with Markey or his colleagues on the Hill.

“Support for AM in the [Mazda] MX-30 for all markets was dropped due to poor reception quality caused by electromagnetic interference from the [all battery-electric] MX-30’s battery-powered motor and electronics,” it said in an official response to the senator.

However, just this past week, Ford changed course on its ban of AM radio starting next year, with its CEO pointing out the need for the AM band in the event of an emergency, because FM stations can be more scarce in rural parts of the country, and because some AM bands can travel hundreds of miles from their source.

"After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we've decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln Motor Company vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update," CEO Jim Farley tweeted.

"Customers can currently listen to AM radio content in a variety of ways in our vehicles — including via streaming — and we will continue to innovate to deliver even better in-vehicle entertainment and emergency notification options in the future," he added.

A PR nightmare on two fronts has been avoided, at least for Ford. Could you imagine what would happen if, because of no advance warning while driving, the effects of a natural disaster (tornado, hurricane, earthquake) that could have been averted by finding shelter didn't happen because families in cars were completely uninformed?

And as we're seeing lately with products and companies, from Bud Light to Target, boycotts from conservatives through the power of social media are very real and very costly. When combining losses of those two companies, who both are receiving severe backlash due to recent marketing campaigns, it adds up to a loss of $28 billion.

So, one has to believe that if Ford went ahead with its plan, the potential revenue loss and sales impact absolutely would have been felt.

The question is, can Congress prevent this from happening with automakers from BMW to Audi to Volvo and others?

Because if AM vanishes from so many cars, so will its influence in the American political arena, especially among conservatives, which began in earnest 35 years ago with the late Rush Limbaugh.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.