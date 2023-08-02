Shouts of “Long live Putin!” “Down with France!” and “Long Live Russia!” are once again piercing the air of a capital city. No, it is not in Moscow, nor in Paris. It is in Niamey, the capital city of Niger, where thousands of protestors took to the streets on Sunday to denounce the West — and France in particular — while waving Russian flags and burning the French tricolor flag at its embassy.

Four days earlier, Niger’s ruling government, led by then-President Mohamed Bazoum, had been toppled by elements of his own presidential guard. The White House, at least for now, currently assesses neither the Kremlin nor Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group were behind the coup d’état. Nonetheless, as evidenced by the pro-Russia demonstrators, Moscow is in the best position to exploit the uprising in the former French colony to its advantage.

The loss of Niger to Russia’s Vladimir Putin — if it falls — would create a trifecta of failure for Washington’s strategy in the Sahel. Ghana and its democracy will be at risk, as will the Western bulwark in the Sahel, neighboring Nigeria (not to be confused with Niger itself).

The Sahel extends from the “Atlantic Ocean eastward through northern Senegal, southern Mauritania, the great bend of the Niger River in Mali, Burkina Faso, southern Niger, northeastern Nigeria, south-central Chad, and into Sudan.” Yet, to prevent the loss of Niger and a domino-like loss of the remainder of the Sahel, the Biden administration finds itself potentially handcuffed by legislation known as Section 7008.

Unless Secretary of State Antony Blinken issues a waiver, the law prohibits the United States from providing foreign aid to governments that come about as a result of a coup. For now, however, the Biden administration is sidestepping the issue by refusing to designate the crisis as a coup, while Washington plays for time to retrieve its $500 million military investment in Niamey and its armed forces.

Niger is critical to U.S. interests on multiple levels. ISIS and al Qaeda are actively threatening West Africa. In response, the U.S. established two joint air bases with Nigeria inside of Niger, stationing 1,100 American troops there.

The Nigerien military — presently under the control of the new military junta in Niamey — has suspended all U.S. and Nigerian MQ-9 Reaper drone surveillance and interdiction missions against ISIS and al Qaeda. This suspension puts nearby Ghana at risk, since both terrorist groups are seeking to radicalize parts of the stable democracy’s minority Muslim population.

If Niger ultimately falls into Putin’s Russian sphere of influence, then Washington’s national security approach to the Sahel region will have failed spectacularly. Not only will U.S. economic and military interests be lost, but neighboring Nigeria — long a Western-aligned bulwark in West Africa — is at risk.

Policymakers in Washington should have seen this coming.

France has been scaling back its commitments in the Sahel region for some time. In June 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron ended his country’s go-it-alone military operations against ISIS and al Qaeda, committing France instead to an international coalition fighting Islamist extremists. Essentially, Paris threw in the towel on all of its one-time colonies in the Sahel.

Nigeria also has been scaling back from militarily providing regional stability in the Sahel because of its weakening economy, continued unrest in its own country, pirate groups based in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, and the “increasing ungovernability of the country’s peripheral regions.” In turn, its “hegemony” has been greatly diminished over the past decade.

Smoke billows as supporters of the Nigerien defense and security forces attack the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, the party of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, in Niamey on July 27, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Putin evidently did see what was happening and is exploiting the opportunity.

Despite setbacks in Ukraine, the Kremlin has “doubled down” on its efforts to destabilize the Sahel region. Moscow is “taking advantage of Western policy missteps, growing anti-European sentiment, and longstanding failures of international and local actors to address the root causes of regional instability,” according to Paul Stronski, former senior fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mali and Burkina Faso are two cases in point and dispositive of how Putin has gone about inserting Russian influence in the Sahel — and across much of the African continent. It all begins with Russian disinformation. Propaganda against the West is disseminated via social media and websites, then amplified by Chinese news broadcasts that are beamed across Africa by Beijing’s StarTimes media network.

From there, Russia’s modus operandi in Africa is nearly always the same: Let disinformation slowly decay confidence in Western-backed democracies. Then, once coups occur, swoop in using the Wagner Group to militarily back a new regime while Moscow provides economic aid in exchange for stealing the natural resources of the country being targeted.

In Mali, the Wagner Group came to the rescue of Col. Assimi Goïta, who came to power in a 2021 coup d’état. In Burkina Faso, it was Ibrahim Traoré — who has already paid dividends to Putin twice: first, like Goïta, by demonstrating support for Putin at the recent Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, and then by pronouncing that any Western and/or Nigerian military action against Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s de facto military junta leader, would be tantamount to war.

Now, Mali and Burkina Faso are working to have Putin’s back. The two countries recently issued a joint declaration, stating that an “Armed Intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) or France against the Military Junta in Niger would be considered a Declaration of War against their Countries and that they will assist Niger in any Invasion.”

The United States still has time to act.

Nigeria, despite its difficulties, also is threatening military action and Abuja still can exert immense pressure on Niger by effectively closing the country’s borders and enforcing an economic blockade. Further, the 15-member ECOWAS is demanding Niger’s democratically-elected government be restored.

Washington cannot allow the Kremlin to keep playing to its one remaining conventional strength: disinformation. Nor can Putin be allowed to win in Niger. He has won too much in the Sahel already — including Mali and Burkina Faso — and is destabilizing the region as a result. The U.S. must empower Nigeria and ECOWAS, if need be, to forcefully put down the rebellion in Niger.

Simultaneously, the U.S. must aggressively counter Russian disinformation in Africa and throughout the world. Disinformation is the glue that holds Putin’s hot- and cold-war theaters together, be it in Ukraine, meddling in U.S. domestic politics or throughout Africa, where his regime attempts to control and exploit the continent.

One more reality that Washington must consider: A Russian loss in Ukraine likely would reverse gains that Putin made in Africa. The U.S. needs a plan, or China will swoop in, under its Belt and Road Initiative, to secure West Africa’s natural resources as it has done in East Africa.

Putin may be losing in Ukraine, but for now he is winning in Africa and, in turn, allowing ISIS and al Qaeda to win.

Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Sweet (@JESweet2022) served 30 years as a military intelligence officer. His background includes tours of duty with the 101st Airborne Division and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012-14.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) writes on national security and foreign policy. Previously an economist and entrepreneur, he has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global commerce. A former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, he has lived in U.S. diplomatic and military communities around the world.