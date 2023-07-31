Are two Vladimir Putins better than one? Oddly enough, the answer is yes, but only if the second Putin is the real Putin’s double. That would mean that Russia’s erstwhile strongman has good reasons to fear the public eye and is probably far weaker, politically and physically, than his propaganda machine suggests.

There have been rumors of Putin’s having a double for months. Given the intense scrutiny to which he and his health have been subjected, it’s small wonder that discrepancies in his physical appearance and mannerisms have been noticed and interpreted as evidence of two Putins. Putin has also appeared in different places at roughly the same time, again suggesting that two individuals were in play. Skeptics have generally argued that the evidence is unconvincing and that discrepancies could be explained in less conspiratorial ways.

The case for two or more Putins has been made most forcefully by the Russian political analyst and international relations expert, Valery Solovey. A Moscow resident, Solovey is one of the Putin regime’s fiercest critics, talking openly of the dictator’s criminality and inevitable end, as well as the democratic opposition’s assumption to power in the post-Putin era. Apparently well connected with regime insiders, Solovey has been uncannily accurate in most of his predictions (though, as his critics say, not all). He insists — and has been insisting for months — that Putin actually has two doubles. Indeed, Solovey repeatedly uses one of his favorite phrases with respect to the claim that there is only one Putin: It is “absolutely excluded!”

Initially, most of his Russian interlocutors were as skeptical as many Americans. Recently, many appear to have come around to Solovey’s view and casually speak of “Putin’s double” as if he were an indisputable fact. That’s significant: These are people with close contacts to everyday Russian reality, their own insiders, and no reason to kowtow to Solovey.

Solovey’s argument for the existence of Putin doubles consists of two parts. First, Putin is known to be deathly afraid of disease (true) and therefore resides in bunkers (true) and typically meets both Russian and foreign policymakers while sitting at opposite ends of a huge table (true) and only after they’ve been quarantined for two weeks (true). Can such a paranoid Putin truly be pressing the flesh, kissing babies, laying wreaths, doing photo ops on the Kerch bridge, and the like?

Second, Solovey believes that Putin really is very ill, suffering from Parkinson’s and cancer, often confined to his bed, and incapable of making anything but the shortest of public appearances. When he does make such appearances, Solovey says, they are invariably marred by mental lapses and physical tics that suggest all is not well with him.

Were Solovey just “any old Russian commentator,” he might easily be dismissed as substituting wishes for reality, but his insider contacts and good track record enhance his veracity and suggest he might just be right.

The possibility — or certainty? — that Putin has one or two doubles who stand in for him at public events and physically and psychologically taxing venues has intriguing consequences.

First, and most obviously, a Putin double would be testimony to the weakness of Putin. At the very least, it proves that he is hypochondriac and paranoid, isolated from the real world, and dependent on his closest collaborators for whatever information he uses to make decisions — if he makes decisions. These are not the features of a strong leader, not by any measure. Quite the contrary, these are the features of a man who may be increasingly incapable of distinguishing between fact and fiction, rationality and irrationality, and himself and the world.

Such a leader can destroy people and buildings, but not win a war. As Solovey insists, the vast majority of Russian elites know full well that Putin is using doubles. They know he is weak. They know he is incapable of running the country. They know that the Yevgeny Prigozhin putsch has exposed Putin’s frailties and is unlikely to be the last act in the drama of Putin’s demise.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link in Moscow on July 21, 2023. ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Second, and less obviously, a Putin double would be testimony to the weakness of the regime. After all, Putin spent over two decades constructing a political system that had him firmly ensconced in the center and his sycophants and supporters among the forces of coercion dependent on him for power and, most importantly, largesse. Money, and not ideology or love of the great leader, motivated them. As long as the system functioned, they were loyal.

Now that the genocidal war against Ukraine has demonstrated the system’s fatal flaw — the centrality of an incompetent and sickly Putin — their loyalty is up for grabs. Given Putin’s determination to reside in underground bunkers and have doubles parade above ground, Russian elites must be asking themselves whether their increasingly empty pockets might not require Putin’s departure and the crumbling system’s rapid transformation into something that would again enable them to line their pockets at the public’s expense.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency agrees with Solovey and other Russian analysts. Naturally, they all might be wrong. Or they all might be right. And if they are, Western policymakers would be well advised to consider just how they imagine negotiating with Putin. Would they be talking to a double, and how would the Russians prove that he’s not? By having him sit behind a long table? Or by letting the real Putin slur his words and forget his lines?

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”