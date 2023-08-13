When there was no violent reaction after Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges for the second time this month, there was a collective sigh of relief. That's probably misplaced, premature.

“There is a strong sense on the extreme right that Trump is being wrongly prosecuted,” says Kathleen Belew, of Northwestern University, a leading scholar on white nationalist terrorism. “With all this dissatisfaction is the very moment for people to act in violent ways.”

This does not suggest, she says, that there will be anything like the Trump-incited January 6 violent assault on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Another massive mob like that, Belew says, “is unlikely — especially after there have been so many successful prosecutions” of January 6 perpetrators.

Some of the extremist leaders have been put away. Still the FBI and Homeland Security say domestic terrorism is on the rise, noting the clear majority of incidents are racially motivated or right-wing assaults on the government. While other experts agree that another January 6 is unlikely, they say the actual dangers range from longer-term plots — as with the Oklahoma City bombers or the attempt to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — to the occasional lone actor.

Just a few days ago, a Utah man threatening to shoot President Biden on his trip there was shot and killed by the FBI. He had made a number of threats against politicians and prosecutors who've brought cases against Trump.

The “unprecedented number” of threats against FBI agents, as revealed by director Christopher Wray, followed attacks on the bureau by Trump and his right-wing allies in the House, especially following the raid on Mar-a-Lago, where the former president was stashing classified documents. After that search, online posters also went after Attorney General Merrick Garland, asserting that he “needs to be assassinated.”

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The former president has made so many vile and incendiary statements that some believe he may be stoking the extremists. He’s certainly playing with fire. Trump has called special prosecutor Jack Smith “deranged” and a “thug,” and attacked Smith’s family, called two Black prosecutors “racists,” and falsely charged that the Fulton County, Ga., district attorney had an affair with a gang leader. He has told his followers he wants “retribution” and warned of “potential death & destruction.”

That’s just a light sampling.

Language like that, Belew says, easily can resonate with people who are already inclined to act. Donell Harvin, a Homeland Security expert and former law enforcement official, told Politico that the really angry Trump followers “form a deep pool of potential recruits into extremist groups.”

Harvin's conclusion: “Donald J. Trump poses a significant threat to homeland security.”

Officials are well aware of the dangers. There was exceptionally tight security at the federal court when Trump was indicted (for a third time) this month.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, in anticipation of possibly yet another Trump indictment there, warned county officials to “stay alert” and to “make decisions that keep your staff safe.” She and her staff have received numerous harassing messages and threats since opening an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

Belew cautions that right-wing extremists focus on more than public officials and venues, warning to beware of possible attacks on places like grocery stores, malls, churches, synagogues and schools.

There is a concern whether we're as prepared as we should be. A USA Today piece recently reported that the Pentagon had failed to enact measures aimed at rooting out violence-prone extremists. A disproportionate number of people who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol were members of the military or veterans. A University of Maryland-directed study on terrorists found that military service is the “single strongest” predictor of violent extremism.

Similar concerns have been voiced about extremists in the Homeland Security Department. Those who have incurred the wrath of “MAGA world” must be careful. If you see Dr. Tony Fauci, the renowned former head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health at a restaurant or at the airport, he's usually surrounded by security agents. Most anyone who testified against Trump before the January 6 committee has been advised to either have security or maintain as low a profile as possible.

There may not be another January 6, but the Trump-infused extremist dangers are as great as ever.

“We are not any way out of the woods,” says Belew. “It's a very good time for people to be aware.”

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC