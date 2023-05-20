What do you care about?

It's a question I ask local residents — my constituents — in the outer part of Northern Virginia when I'm out canvassing, phrasing with a more polished "What issues are important to you?" tone.

I ask it after introducing myself, my legislative record and the hyper-local issues that I've worked on in their neighborhood to whomever answers the door here in one of the seven "toss up" districts for majority legislative control. It's the 20th-most Democratic seat out of 40, so the answers I hear can swing wildly.

Aa couple weeks ago, as the sun set over Haymarket in western Prince William County, I spoke to the last person on my walk packet for that day — a woman in a Westfield High School T-shirt.

She began her reply: "Well, I'm a teacher, so of course I care a lot about..."

At this point in years past, I would typically expect to hear anything from teacher pay and fully funding our Standards of Quality to student testing and the amount of time teachers have to plan.

But not this time.

Instead she finished, "...gun control."

There are so many other school-based issues — and yet, there we were: On my last door of the day, after a night of hearing residents about so many issues, the concern from this teacher standing at the front door of a townhouse in Haymarket, was about people — students, teachers, administrators and staffers alike — being shot in school.

Notice that she didn't say, "You know, Danica, what would really make my school safe is if the state government compelled me to forcibly ‘out’ students who say they're transgender, regardless of their safety at home. You should have voted for HB 2432." Nor did she tell me, "A transgender girl playing tennis with her friends is a threat to society. Why did you oppose HB 1387?"

In fact, she didn't reference any of the 12 unsuccessful bills targeting transgender kids that my Republican colleagues introduced in 2023, my sixth year into being the first out-and-seated transgender state legislator in the country.

Why? Well, as the Associated Press reported in April, "Frequent shootings put U.S. mass killings on a record pace."

In response, I told her about the gun safety bills I voted for during the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions when Democrats had a trifecta in state government.

Perhaps the most important bill we passed created Substantial Risk Orders (aka “Red Flag” laws). They preserve due process while removing firearms from people who are an imminent threat of harming themselves or another person. They've been used scores of times across the commonwealth, including in Prince William County.

Even if these bills don't prevent every gun crime, the data show us that “Red Flag” orders prevent tragedy from at least some people in danger of killing themselves or others.

And yet, members of "the party of life" voted to repeal that law. They also voted to defund hundreds of millions of dollars from transportation at a time when deaths from traffic crashes and gun violence routinely vie for second and third place of unnatural deaths every single year, behind overdoses.

Never mind that when two-thirds of the House Republican Caucus voted against Medicaid expansion during my first year in 2018, they voted against the 22,021 of our constituents who've since had their cancer treatments covered by Medicaid because of the expansion.

But here's the thing: I'm not writing this as a partisan blowhard. All 41 of my House bills passed by the General Assembly earned bipartisan support. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed 23 of them into law, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed the other 18.

That said, when it comes to legislative priorities, it's Republican state legislators across the country who've introduced more than 400 anti-transgender bills this year, not 400 transportation safety bills or 400 gun violence prevention bills, core quality-of-life and safety issues that we should be focused on as state legislators.

I was a 14-year-old high school freshman when the world seemed to stop on its axis after the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado on April 20, 1999; 12 students, one teacher and both shooters died by gun violence, and another two-dozen people were injured.

Twenty-four years later, we've seen a generation of trauma for thousands of people who've died, thousands more who've been injured and countless family members whose lives have been shattered by the empty seat or seats at their dinner tables. And yet, how many state legislators across the country have seen those murders and responded by introducing or supporting legislation to make it easier for people intent on violence to own a gun?

We cannot get lost in singling out and stigmatizing the very people we run for office to represent. Our most important job as legislators is to keep our constituents safe.

Misplaced priorities just lead to more harm.

State legislative candidates never have the definite solution for every single problem every person faces — but we can at least fix some, if not many, of them if more legislators would just prioritize core constituent service issues instead of discrimination.

The time to lead is now. There's a teacher in Haymarket who's counting on us.

Virginia state Delegate Danica Roem (D-13th) in 2017 became the first out and seated transgender state legislator in American history. She represents the City of Manassas Park and the western Prince William County portions of Haymarket, Gainesville and Manassas in the Virginia House of Delegates. She campaigned on improving local roads; she delivered and has twice been reelected and is the Democratic nominee for the 30th District of the Virginia State Senate. She is the author of “Burn the Page.”