In 2019, I donated a kidney to a stranger. The process of making sure I was fit enough to donate was not simple: It took multiple appointments and extensive testing over a period of about three months. I had to provide 26 vials of blood, as well as all the urine I produced in 24 hours; I also had to wear a blood pressure cuff for 24 hours, get breast and cervical cancer screenings and undergo an interview with a psychologist. A team of doctors reviewed my file to determine whether it was acceptable for me to take the relatively low risk of giving up one of my organs.

For the procedure itself, I was in the hospital overnight and experienced some pain and discomfort for a few days after the surgery; it took about two weeks off work and another few weeks at less-than-full-time in order to recover. Today, I have a few barely noticeable scars. Long term, my only major lifestyle change is that I can’t use ibuprofen. My remaining kidney is functioning well; my “levels” are all excellent.

The lovely woman who got my kidney became my friend on social media; she enjoys spending time with her family, and texts me every year on our “kidneyversary” to thank me. Her spouse “paid it forward” as part of a donation chain that has saved several other lives.

Lately, I have found myself comparing the experience of donating my kidney to the experience of being pregnant and giving birth. While pregnant, I had many more medical appointments than I did to donate my kidney, and over a much longer time frame, all of which required regular time away from work. The entire first trimester was so exhausting that I regularly fell asleep on the couch. Sometimes I napped on the floor of my office. Occasionally, I’d even pull off the highway to doze in a parking lot on the way home from work, afraid I would fall asleep at the wheel and crash my car.

Some of my favorite foods and drinks (sushi, wine, soft cheeses, coffee) were strongly discouraged for nine months of pregnancy. I developed sciatica that made it impossible to make it through a grocery trip without squatting in the aisle to relieve the pressure causing excruciating pain when I stood or walked for too long. I needed an entirely new wardrobe to accommodate my changing body.

Childbirth was excruciatingly painful; recovery was lengthy, deeply physically uncomfortable, and produced a shocking amount of blood. Raising my daughter is a multi-year commitment that is astonishingly expensive and unavoidably time consuming.

For my kidney donation, an entire team had to determine whether it was ethical for me as an individual to accept the physical, psychological, emotional, and financial risks of a quick surgery that left me with one kidney rather than two, even though living donors have unchanged life expectancy. During the early stages of my pregnancy, back in 2010, it was entirely up to me to decide whether to accept the physical, psychological, emotional, and financial risks of motherhood — even though maternal mortality rates in the U.S. are remarkably high.

In the process leading up to my kidney donation, everyone involved emphasized the importance of truly informed consent — ensuring that I understood the risks and was neither being coerced nor incentivized to donate. I was consistently reassured that I could opt out at any point and should never feel pressured to proceed, even though a life was on the line. My control over my body, my ability to decide whether or not to donate one of my organs to save another’s life, was sacrosanct.

But recently, a federal judge decided to severely curtail women’s access to mifepristone, commonly used for medication abortion, in part because anti-abortion doctors may experience an “aesthetic injury” — the male judge’s words — when patients have abortions, losing out on their opportunity to “delight” in working with unborn patients. Elsewhere, state legislatures are making decisions that neither pregnant individuals nor their doctors can decide whether those risks are worth taking, even in appalling cases where lives or health are threatened, or pregnancies are non-viable. Legislators are deciding that women cannot opt out of bringing pregnancies to term; that our bodies must serve as vessels to bring new life into the world.

If I were pregnant, I could be denied the right to an abortion in many states now. And yet, in those same states, if my breathing, laughing, loving daughter needed a kidney to survive, it would be illegal to compel me to donate one to her, regardless of the “aesthetic injury” that I or her doctors would experience as a result of her hypothetical illness and death. If legislators or judges were making logically consistent decisions, should they not compel people to donate blood, bone marrow, kidneys, or liver lobes? That proposal is so counter to every sense we have of bodily autonomy and ownership of our own bodies as to seem absurd.

Those rushing to ban abortion are not simultaneously seeking to mandate organ donation from the living — or the dead — regardless of how many lives could be saved, because this debate is not about good health policy: It is about who controls women’s bodies and, ultimately, their lives.

Kayla Williams is the author of “Love My Rifle More Than You: Young and Female in the U.S. Army” and “Plenty of Time When We Get Home: Love and Recovery in the Aftermath of War.”