Predicting Climate Disaster: How Science Handles Findings That Contradict Conventional Wisdom

A recent climate science publication in the journal Nature Communication has attracted a considerable amount of attention across a wide range of popular news outlets. Authors Peter and Susan Ditlevsen did not bury the lead — they report in their abstract that they have produced “statistical significance and data-driven estimators” for the timing of one of the planet’s most troubling and not implausible “tipping points” — the potential collapse of the global system of ocean currents known as the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). In their words, “We estimate a collapse of the AMOC to occur around mid-century under the current scenario(s) of future emissions.”

If such an AMOC collapse were to happen, the global implications would be massive: We could expect Europe to be plunged into a prolonged period of cold, tropical rainfall changes, North Atlantic sea-level rise, as well as catastrophic flooding and monsoons in the South Pacific, among other impacts. So, accurately modeling the timing of such a tipping point is important.

The Ditlevsens admit that their finding is contrary to conventional wisdom, as reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). Indeed, in the Synthesis Report for AR6 released last spring, IPCC authors wrote concisely on page 42 that the AMOC “is very likely to weaken over the 21st century for all considered scenarios (high confidence), however an abrupt collapse is not expected before 2100 (medium confidence).”

This is not the first time that new science has pushed up against the boundaries of conventional wisdom, and it leads to usual questions: What should we believe now? With what degree of confidence? How much weight should we give to this singular piece of new science?

Given my experience in such matters, I thought that it might be productive and illustrative for me to conduct a relevant thought exercise: How would the IPCC assessment protocol handle the Ditlevsens’ work if it had appeared just before the cutoff for inclusion in the AR6? I have engaged three of my colleagues in discussions about this, and here is my take on what we think.

Faced with such a late submission, IPCC’s uncertainty guidance document would lead us to examine two distinct and complementary issues: the strength of process understanding displayed in their analytical approach and the strength, quality and appropriateness of the underlying data.

Here is what we found. The Ditlevsens approach is entirely statistical. That is to say, they do not include any indication of the underlying ocean physics and chemistry that would drive the current toward collapse. Instead, they apply very fancy statistical techniques to a data set composed of observed data collected since 2004 (when it became available) and historical projections derived statistically from the most recent Coupled Model Inter-comparison Project (CMIP) of the World Climate Research Program (WCRP), the so-called CMIP6 ensemble. These are the same data from which the earlier analyses assessed in the AR6 were derived. At the present time, these are also the best data available for the task at hand.

However, the strength of the data set with regard to detecting a collapse is also weak to low-medium. The only evidence that might support a finding about the collapse that they are looking for is found in the results of a few of the models in the CMIP6 ensemble that can produce “bi-stable” outcomes — one a persistent weakening of AMOC and the other a sudden and total collapse. Those models may or may not accurately reflect the reality of a climate state about which we have only paleo-data. As a result, their collapse finding achieves at best low- to low-medium confidence even though they do replicate the high-confidence weakening-trend finding reported in the actual AR6.

This is not to say that the new analysis has not constructively increased the public’s awareness that tipping points are potentially real threats in the not-too-distant future. The Washington Post has provided an example of credible and timely coverage of the paper that has infiltrated the mainstream press. Live Science has similarly put itself forward as an example of journalism designed to reach the population that follows advances in science with interest and trust.

All is not lost, therefore, in a world where the public needs to be aware that the impacts of possible tipping points would dwarf anything that we are presently experiencing from the current climate. So, it is imperative that scientists report even low-confidence findings about tipping points while humanity comes to understand that it lives in a world where managing climate risk is the name of the game. In that game, decision-makers and opinion-makers must be informed about high-consequence futures even if they are currently deemed to have low likelihoods.

Bringing those possibilities to the fore is not fear-mongering. It is fulfilling science’s responsibility to communicate descriptions of an evolving climate whose future is dotted by multiple tipping points about which we know about as much we do about AMOC — if we are lucky.

With regard to AMOC, we still have medium confidence that we have not yet committed ourselves to a planet without the current sometime this century but high confidence that it is weakening. But now we also have reason to believe with lower confidence that we may be facing exactly the opposite future. While the collapse of AMOC should not, therefore, be a front-of-mind issue for decision-makers who are using risk-management approaches to evaluate investments in adaptation and/or mitigation, it should still be in their minds somewhere when they are contemplating investments that are expected to have medium- to long-term useful lifetimes.

Gary Yohe, Ph.D., is the Huffington Foundation professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Emeritus at Wesleyan University. Yohe researches the economics of climate change and integrated assessment modeling. He has been involved since the early 1990s with the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as a senior member when it received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize award with Al Gore.

Yohe gratefully acknowledges recent and long-standing conversations on this topic with climate scientists Henry Jacoby, Richard Richels and Benjamin Santer, which helped inform this opinion.