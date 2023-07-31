Polls Show the Texas Abortion Lawsuit is Just the Beginning of the Backlash

Three women took the stand with harrowing accounts of their first-hand experiences navigating high-risk, unviable pregnancies in a state with one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. What their testimony made clear: abortion is not going away. Instead, millions of Americans are now living in a new legal landscape post-Roe. The confusion, the pain, and the legal and political fallout from the first-of-its-kind Texas lawsuit capture the human side of faceless laws popping up at a record pace following last year's Supreme Court ruling.

Beyond these first-hand accounts, Ipsos polling paints a picture of dissatisfaction in states where abortion has been restricted, and a potential strategy that could help Democrats win back the House and provide a pathway to keeping the Senate.

A substantial majority of Americans believe politicians are not reflecting the public's will, and Americans without legal access to abortion recognize the existential implications of rigid new state laws. With no signs of sentiment changing on the horizon, a plethora of state-level ballot initiatives could increase voter turnout and boost the chance of lawmakers who have opposed restrictions since the Dobbs decision.

At their core, Americans are not happy with how state lawmakers legislated around abortion in the past year. That dissatisfaction with abortion laws is particularly true for Americans in states where abortion is illegal or unprotected. In fact, a majority of these Americans (62%) disapprove of how their state lawmakers have handled abortion since Dobbs.

Compared to people who live in states where abortion is protected or allowed up to a certain point, twice as many people who live in states where it is illegal feel their state laws are too strict.

The political discontent in states without legal access to abortion isn’t just political, it’s personal. More Americans are noticing that it is harder to access abortion in their state now than it was six months ago. That’s largely because of the overwhelming experience of people in states where abortion is highly restricted or unprotected; two in three people in these states say it is harder to access an abortion now than even earlier this year.

Losing access to abortion isn’t a welcome change. For parts of the country where abortion is illegal or unprotected, a majority see abortion as a vital component of women’s healthcare.

While abortion is a complicated and nuanced issue for the public, it’s clear that Americans — especially those in states where abortion is now illegal — are dissatisfied with the political and personal consequences of the Dobbs decision, further entrenching abortion in national and statewide conversations.

Amanda Zurawski arrives at the Travis County Courthouse on July 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A Texas state court heard arguments from both sides in Zurawski v. State of Texas, a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of thirteen Texas women denied abortions despite serious pregnancy complications. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

However, frustration with legislators is not specific to this issue, nor is it what’s solely contributing to abortion’s staying power as an issue of concern. Its salience comes from its political relevance. Already, we’ve seen how anger and worry about the availability of abortion fueled Democratic victories in the 2022 midterms, despite political conditions that were thought to favor Republicans.

Expect to see more.

Similar to how Republicans successfully buoyed turnout by employing hot-button ballot initiatives to their advantage in the early 2000s, Democrats may wield abortion in the post-Roe era.

According to Ipsos polling, these ballot initiatives would be welcomed by Americans in states without legal access to abortion. Most want the ability to legislate on abortion through ballot initiatives, and, concerningly for Republicans, a majority would vote in favor of abortion rights.

Following the overturn of Roe, abortion’s staying power is evident. It is an intensely personal issue with high stakes, as the women’s testimony in the Texas court case makes clear.

With politicians acting against the public’s will, losing the trust of many Americans, and visibly taking away access to abortion in many states, the country’s conversation and reckoning on abortion is not over. The lawsuits working their way through the court system, coupled with the political pull of the issue, promise to keep abortion top of mind.

The context, the loss, and the data make a compelling case that abortion will continue to be a topic for many more news cycles, elections, and court cases to come.

Mallory Newall is a vice president at Ipsos, where Sarah Feldman is a senior data journalist.