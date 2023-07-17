Pay Attention to Shapiro’s ‘Get S— Done’ I-95 Pledge in Pennsylvania

In a politically polarized era in which TV and video is in its prime but also hyper-specialized and targeted, it’s rare to come across a show we can all watch and get out of it whatever we need.

Enter Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and his state department of transportation’s live coverage of the I-95 rebuild, which demonstrated that not only could Pennsylvania’s Democratic government show up in a moment of need but could rally the feds and the City of Philadelphia to deliver — and deliver quickly.

A section of I-95 — the nation’s primary north-south artery on the East Coast — collapsed on June 11 after a gasoline truck crashed and burned beneath one of the interstate’s overpasses outside Philadelphia. Traffic in both directions — some 150,000 vehicles per day — had to be diverted. Repairs were expected to take months, with experts predicting catastrophic traffic snarls through the July 4 holiday and beyond.

Shapiro was having none of that. Declaring himself “competitive as hell,” he pledged an “around the clock” rebuild.

To prove it, Shapiro launched a 24/7 livestream of the project “so the public can watch I-95 be rebuilt in real time.”

From toddlers who were in awe of this live version of “Bob the Builder” to skeptical Baby Boomers and everyone in between, this reality show had something for everyone — indeed, you could take away whatever you wanted.

From where I sat, I was glad to see my government working as it can and should, demonstrating that there is value in paying taxes — and that, as my career hero Sec. Madeleine Albright always said, democracy delivers.

From a social media and younger generation perspective, it was a stroke of genius in a 24-hour news cycle, TikTok-ing world — demonstrating that there is value in openness and transparency and that government can and should provide both.

In other, more cynical living rooms, I overheard people saying, “Now we can see if people on construction crews (read: unions) are doing their jobs — and if there are seven people just standing around a hole, we’ll know about it.” A different take on transparency and accountability, to be sure, but transparency and accountability nonetheless.

“ShapiroTV” was great: ‘See the whole thing live; we have nothing to hide, and you can take away whatever you want to believe.’ No one was trying to feed viewers a message — in fact, most of the footage was silent, save for the hum of the construction vehicles.

But one message was clear: Gov. Shaprio is in charge, can bring people together, and can — as the governor said in a tweet — “get shit done.” What was projected to take months took less than two weeks: Traffic on I-95 was flowing again in 12 days.

Before the July 4 holiday.

No catastrophic traffic snarl.

Conservative media took note.

At a time when people are looking for someone who can cut through the crap and get things done, Shapiro has shown he’s that kind of person.

It’s the worst-kept secret in Pennsylvania politics that Shapiro has aspirations for the Oval Office; note his op-ed in The Washington Post yesterday. More importantly, it’s increasingly easy to see how his smarts, political acumen, and ability to (mostly) balance the demands of progressive Democrats with those of moderate Republicans put him in the vanguard of the next generation of viable presidential politics in America.

At a time when at least half the country is at odds with each other, Shapiro actively tries to unite folks where he can. He’s not perfect, but he stands as one of the few politicians in the country who can talk to many kinds of people — and provide evidence that, by working together, positive change is possible.

One thing is certain: “ShapiroTV” — with its transparency and accountability — is a must-see for anyone looking to understand the future of politics in America.

Christina Hartman is a global democracy advocate who served as an international election observer for the National Democratic Institute during the 2019 Ukrainian presidential elections. She ran for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 16th district in 2016. She is currently a senior associate (non-resident) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.