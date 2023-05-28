Officially, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance honoring military personnel who died in service to their country, particularly those who died in battle or who died of wounds sustained in combat. In 2000, Congress sought to ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are never forgotten by establishing a White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance. One of its purposes is to “encourage citizens to dedicate themselves to the values and principles for which those heroes of the United States died.”

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Unfortunately, most Americans are unaware of this connection between our fallen heroes and our obligation to give something back to our country. It is a connection between the sense of duty that inspired their military service and our duty as Americans to uphold the ideals for which they died. It is a connection that is particularly relevant as we reflect on what this holiday should mean in 2023.

Memorial Day 2023 is particularly significant because it falls 50 years after the last combat troops left Vietnam. My father and father-in-law both fought in that war; the draft ended two years before I turned 18. Watching that war in real time from my dad’s military post in Taiwan and through his eyes, I knew that our troops fought in Vietnam for many reasons.

Of course, the draft introduced many of them — willingly or unwillingly — to military service. Once in uniform, though, those distinctions receded to the reality that the front lines on which they fought separated democracy from tyranny.

Some fought simply to survive; others fought for their buddies. But all fought to defend our freedom and the freedom of our Southeast Asian allies. Regardless of their “why,” their sacrifices defined my generation.

Vietnam was a difficult time for our nation; the war polarized our society. During the war and several years thereafter, those of us in uniform were not given the respect we get today. Even the Vietnam War Memorial, which has become a powerful symbol of American sacrifice, was the subject of angry debate.

Times are equally tough today. This year, our nation’s debt-limit crisis will cast a shadow on our Memorial Day celebrations. Sadly, it joins the many other issues over which Americans have become painfully divided.

It took many years for Americans to understand and appreciate that defending our nation was the “why” that united the men and women whose names are etched forever in the Vietnam Wall’s black granite. Today, we need only to remember how close our nation came to losing our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, or to witness Ukraine’s valiant efforts to repel Russia’s bloody invasion to understand that democracy is fragile but worth fighting and dying for.

As we struggle to navigate and, hopefully, to mend our ideological divisions, Memorial Day 2023 must become a moment for each of us to resolve that our fallen heroes’ sense of duty must also become our duty. For their sake and for ours, we must come together around our nation’s ideals of democracy, justice, and liberty. Unless we pick up the mantle they left on our nation’s battlefields, we risk losing everything they defended.

Steven J. Lepper, a retired Air Force major general, served from 2010 to 2014 as Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Air Force. He was also Deputy Legal Counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the senior “crisis communicator” for the Department of the Air Force. He is president and CEO of the Association of Military Banks of America.