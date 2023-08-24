The yellow school bus heading down the road is one of the most obvious signs that kids are going back to school and a symbol so recognizable and ubiquitous that we often take it for granted. But a look under the hood reveals a troubling picture: Around 90% of the half-million school buses in the United States run on diesel fuel and produce exhaust that’s hazardous to student health and cognitive development.

As young people everywhere — our children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and neighbors — return to school this fall, school districts and policymakers should have an assignment of their own. It’s time to transition from fossil-fuel-powered buses to ones that run on electricity and provide a clean ride to school.

Diesel exhaust is dangerous for kids. Labeled a carcinogen by the World Health Organization, diesel exhaust pollutants can lead to respiratory illnesses and cancer and have proven links to cognitive development impacts, putting students’ health and academic achievement at risk. Asthma, which can be caused by diesel exhaust, is a leading cause of absenteeism from school.

What’s more, the harmful impacts of diesel are disturbingly inequitable. Due to decades of discriminatory practices, students of color are already more likely to live in areas with the worst air quality. On top of that, 60% of low-income students depend on a bus to get to school, compared to 45% of non-low-income students. And students from Black households and children with disabilities are more likely to ride the bus to school than other peer groups, meaning these students are more likely to be exposed to dangerous diesel exhaust pollution. It’s time for school districts and policymakers to fix that.

As more school districts are looking for an alternative, data shows that electric school buses are becoming the preferred choice, with the potential to bring health, climate, air quality, resiliency and cost-savings benefits to communities everywhere.

The only school bus option with zero tailpipe emissions are electric school buses. They produce less than half the amount of greenhouse gas emissions of other school bus types, even when accounting for emissions generated in producing the electricity used to power the buses. Electric school buses are built to work in all types of climates, from the cold of Salt Lake City and Michigan to the desert heat of Arizona, and their ranges can reliably cover most school bus routes in operation.

The benefits don’t stop there. Drivers and students often welcome the quieter ride. Once purchased, electric school buses can save school districts thousands of dollars each year in lower maintenance and fuel costs, and now record levels of funding and financing are available to help offset higher upfront costs. Their batteries can make our electric grids more resilient, helping to integrate renewables and providing power in emergencies to schools, hospitals or temporary shelters.

Over the past two years, we’ve seen growing momentum. State fleet electrification mandates set by state legislatures or the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule now collectively cover 30% of the country’s school buses. In the first round of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program, 90% of the applications were for electric buses, demonstrating a clear preference for an electric future. That program has awarded nearly $1 billion to help school districts in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., several tribal nations and U.S. territories purchase more than 2,300 electric school buses. Through those efforts and others, the U.S. will have tripled the number of electric school buses on the road or coming soon. That’s great news, but school districts and policymakers still have a lot more work to do.

And, while the transition of the U.S. school bus fleet to electric is underway, it won’t be successful unless it’s equitable. The communities most impacted by diesel emissions must be first in line to receive the benefits of electric school buses, with access to the financial resources necessary to make the transition. Members of those communities must be involved in every step of the decision-making process. With the opportunity to create thousands of meaningful, well-paying jobs, we should be prioritizing workers from historically disadvantaged communities, including for workforce training or we risk perpetuating inequities. That means offering accessible training options for workers of color, women and people with disabilities, supporting programs at high schools and colleges in diverse neighborhoods, as well as making content freely accessible to all and in multiple languages.

As the school bells start ringing again, communities are critical to getting school districts and policymakers to act. Students, parents, families and advocates across the country are stepping up to put electric school buses on the agenda. Ask your district if it’s considering electric school buses, and if it knows about EPA’s Clean School Bus Program — with another round of funding expected later this fall — or programs available through the state or a local utility company. There are plenty of ways everyone can help.

Our yellow school buses, already iconic, have the potential to become even more: a symbol of improving student health, equity, climate stewardship, innovation and resilience. With our kids’ health on the line, there’s no time to waste. Let’s get everyone on board.

Sue Gander is the director of the Electric School Bus Initiative at World Resources Institute.