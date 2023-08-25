Climate change deserves its place at the top of the public conversation, but there is another issue that should be right alongside it: Access to water.

When approximately 2 billion people around the world don’t have access to drinking water, it’s urgent we find practical and actionable solutions for the water crisis. As a lifelong problem solver with years of hands-on water management experience, I don’t view the water crisis as bleak as it’s sometimes painted in the news. But it’s omnipresent and impacts people’s lives on every scale from individual household water supply to regional droughts or floods to geographic access to clean or potable water.

We often assign the chief responsibility of solving the water crisis to the wrong stakeholders: climate activists, researchers, and government entities. But the real arbiters of progress are often overlooked: municipal water managers in every city (likely including yours) who are working on the front lines and behind the scenes.

Most of the commentary around the water crisis is bleak and leaves people feeling hopeless, with no evidence of practical paths forward. Local water managers hold the responsibility for helping find and maintain a balance between fragile ecosystems that need clean water and the need for water access in local municipalities. They also have a deep understanding of how to practically address their own community’s water issues. I believe that the water utility industry employs the most well-equipped people to solve the water crisis on a community-by-community basis.

If it was easy to solve problems at the community level, it would be done by now. The water management industry as a whole runs into roadblocks — especially when it comes to heavy federal and local regulations. For example, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed new federal drinking water standards for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). While important, it points to how operating costs escalate for local water utility departments but budgets are stagnant. The water utilities industry is constantly forced to respond to external factors, and they need the resources and technology to efficiently do so.

The water management industry itself is also slow to change despite that they’re often the ones cleaning up the environmental fallout from elsewhere — from industrial runoff to oil pollution. It’s not entirely their fault. As former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Carol Browner said in an insightful op-ed about the state of our water utility industry, “adoption of new technologies shouldn't overshadow the need for greater federal investment in our drinking water system. While the cloud can help us stretch our current budgets to get the most out of the infrastructure we have now, we can't ignore the crumbling pipes and water mains under our feet.”

If we really want to address the water crisis, we can’t just rely on federal funding to save us. The only path forward is to equip and empower the water management industry with tools to practically tackle the water crisis on a community level, one city at a time. Because that’s where the water crisis really impacts people.

Water Crisis is a Health Crisis

We’re not afforded the luxury of time. Nearly 2 million Americans don’t have access to clean drinking water. Water is both a healthcare and a climate issue. Approximately one million people around the world die each year from water, sanitation, and hygiene-related diseases.

Worsened by the climate crisis, rising sea levels are expected to extend the salinization of groundwater, decreasing freshwater availability, and natural events like floods and droughts are projected to exacerbate many forms of water pollution. These natural disasters wreak havoc on municipalities that are already struggling to get clean water.

For example, floodwater may contaminate drinking water sources, increasing the amount of bacteria and harmful chemicals. Drinking water that’s inundated with toxins puts citizens at risk of contracting diseases like hepatitis A and cholera. Like climate, the responsibility and accountability to solve water problem sits firmly on the shoulders of people.

More Municipalities are Trusting Water Leaders to Make Local Infrastructure Decisions

Water utility leaders have an increasing say in how our world’s water is managed. We can already see this happening across the United States.

The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California is the largest supplier of treated water in the United States and a significant owner of farmland in the state. Responsible for supplying 40% of California’s water resources, the MWD leases their land to farmers to incentivize them not to farm water-intensive crops — so they have more water to distribute.

And as water resources become more scarce, water managers like the Southern Nevada Water Agency, the agency responsible for supplying water to 40 million annual tourists to the Las Vegas strip and 2 million residents, are serving as trusted authorities who determine and rate water-intensive businesses. Ultimately those ratings and available technology could impact permissions to scale new infrastructure.

At the same time, the water management industry is famously slow to embrace change and is usually stifled by limited budgets. There’s a disconnect between the innovation available and what’s being adopted by water managers as solutions to reversing the water crisis.

We Need to Make Water Managers’ Roles Easier

Think of it this way: The role of tech-starved water management in the water crisis is comparable to the one person (out of a hundred people) who knows how to diffuse a bomb that’s about to go off — but they have to fill out paperwork to get what’s needed to diffuse it.

Some of the biggest obstacles facing local water authorities are spreadsheet overload and uneven digitization against the backdrop, in many cases, of increasingly complicated regulations. All issues can be addressed, if not improved, by embracing innovation.

As we look toward the critical years in the lead-up to 2030, we need to tap available technology and industry expertise to ensure access to clean water is achievable for both heavily-regulated and water-scarce communities.

The challenges are not insurmountable. We must begin by emboldening the water utility industry with the tools and resources needed. Streamlining the water management process to effectively utilize excess groundwater offers a chance to solve water scarcity.

Water Management Industry Needs to Embrace Change

Regardless of the chosen path forward, it’s clear that no one municipality can solve a crisis impacting people on every level and scale — but arming as many water authorities as possible with the proper technologies and tools can lead to incremental, then significant progress en route to solving the global crisis. The water crisis isn’t an easy fix — they wouldn’t call it a crisis if it was.

We need to shift our collective view to see innovation as a path toward water sustainability, security, and longevity. It’s far from easy, but possible and vital to the sustainability of water and the people who need it to live.

David Lynch is the co-founder and CEO of Klir, the operating system for water.