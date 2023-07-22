Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said recently, “For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained, and it’s long past time they get some answers. The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena. We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public.”

Schumer and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) are pushing for an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act currently being negotiated in the Senate, which would mandate government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) carry the presumption of disclosure.

“Our goal is to assure credibility with regard to any investigation or record keeping of materials associated with UAP,” Rounds said.

This goal resonates with the scientific mission of the Galileo Project at Harvard that I am leading. Last month, our expedition to the Pacific Ocean retrieved spherules from the site of meteors known as IM1. It crash-landed in 2014 and is the first recognized interstellar meteor, meaning it originated outside our solar system. We plan to study the nature of these spherules since IM1 was faster than 95% of the nearby stars relative to the local standard of rest of the Milky Way and had material strength higher than all meteorites in NASA’s CNEOS catalog compiled over the past decade. These are anomalous properties relative to solar system rocks — and such anomalies could potentially indicate this unique meteor may be technological in nature from extraterrestrials elsewhere in the cosmos. Hence, our study provides a scientific counterpart to the sentiments expressed by Schumer and Rounds.

The mainstream astronomical search for extraterrestrial life focuses on the telltale signatures of primitive forms of life because microbes emerged soon after the Earth cooled, whereas humans emerged merely in the last 0.1% of Earth’s history. But we now know that most stars in the Milky Way galaxy formed billions of years before the sun, and the billions of habitable planets around them are well ahead of the history of life on Earth.

Humanity has launched multiple probes toward interstellar space over the short span of our space age. This implies that technological space trash from possible past civilizations may be abundant in interstellar space, as much as plastics are in our oceans. Any technological debris launched by chemical propulsion is bound by gravity to the Milky Way disk and must have accumulated over the past billions of years.

If we search our cosmic backyard, we might find technologically manufactured objects from our cosmic neighborhood, akin to tennis balls thrown over a fence by a neighbor. The first three interstellar objects recognized by humans — the interstellar meteors, IM1 and IM2, as well as `Oumuamua — were anomalous in material strength, speed, shape and kinematics relative to familiar asteroids and comets.

In a way, we are already looking out for such anomalous objects. The U.S. Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence monitor the sky for national security risks, so they are likely to be the first to notice UAP of any kind. If any UAP were found that is a functional device of extraterrestrial origin, it would likely be far more advanced than our technological products, because the senders reached our doorstep before we reached theirs. In that case, the decoding of its functions would be accompanied by a sense of awe, akin to Moses reading the Ten Commandments on a tablet linked to Wi-Fi at Mount Sinai a few thousand years ago.

As a scientist, I view the potential discovery of extraterrestrial technologies as an opportunity to make a giant leap toward our technological future. Such a discovery could inspire humanity to explore space in new ways. In the past 70 years, we searched for radio signals of life beyond Earth, which is similar to waiting for a phone call. In order for that search to be successful, one needs the counterpart to be active at the time one is listening. However, physical objects could be found at our doorstep even if their senders are dead and their civilization is long in the past. Such objects may remain in the Milky Way over time, whereas radio signals are billions of light years away if they were sent billions of years ago.

What lies outside the solar system could be very different than what we find inside. We know that 83% of the matter in the universe is composed of a substance that we do not find in the solar system, dark matter. As a result, we invest billions of dollars in the search for this mysterious substance. However, the public seems to care more about whether we are alone in the universe than about the nature of dark matter. Therefore, society should invest similar resources, or even more, in the search for interstellar objects of technological origin that could be evidence of extraterrestrial artifacts. Science can be exciting if it resonates with the interests of the government and the public.

If scientists and senators agree on something, that’s a good reason to make it a priority and fund it.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” is scheduled for publication in August.