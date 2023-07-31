One for All and All for One: How the North American Charging Standard Unites the EV Industry

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is on the brink of a significant transformation. Major players, including Volvo, Ford, GM, and Rivian, are rallying behind the North American Charging Standard (NACS), fueling a shift that promises to streamline infrastructure and accelerate EV adoption.

At the heart of this shift lies an impetus towards interoperability. Today, a diverse array of charging standards poses a logistical challenge for EV owners, depending on their vehicle model and location. The push towards NACS, a single unified charging standard, promises a future where EV owners experience a seamless charging journey.

The consensus around NACS also benefits charging infrastructure. An industry-wide standard simplifies the deployment of new charging stations and upgrades to existing ones. This streamlining optimizes resources and paves the way for reduced charging costs for consumers.

A noteworthy aspect of this transformation is the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which holds immense potential to drive the next wave of innovation in the EV industry. From smart charging stations that adjust to peak demand times, to AI-driven navigation systems that optimize charging routes for EV drivers, the integration of AI technology is set to propel the industry further.

But the most profound impact of the NACS adoption lies in its potential to accelerate the widespread use of EVs. 'Range anxiety' has long been a barrier for many potential EV buyers. The fear of running out of charge, compounded by the perceived scarcity and incompatibility of charging stations, often tips the scales in favor of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. A universal standard like NACS promises to ease this fear, assuring potential consumers that they will find consistent, compatible, and reliable charging options, no matter the brand of their EV.

Certain voices in the industry might contest the notion that a singular charging standard like NACS would benefit the EV landscape. They could argue that competition among charging technologies fosters innovation and gives consumers more choices. While these points might seem valid, a closer examination reveals that they may not hold up.

Fostering innovation through competition may seem compelling, but we need to remember that the core objective of EV charging infrastructure is functionality — not differentiation. The goal is to provide reliable and efficient charging for EV users. Diverse charging standards complicate this goal, creating consumer confusion and hindering mass adoption. On the contrary, a universal charging standard, like NACS, brings simplification and cohesion to the landscape, like how USB became a universal standard in the electronics industry.

Additionally, skeptics might raise concerns about potential monopolization by Tesla, given that NACS is a Tesla initiative. However, such worries overlook that Tesla has opened up its patents for 'good faith' use. This gesture dispels concerns about monopolization and signifies Tesla's commitment to a shared and sustainable future.

Finally, adopting a single standard does not negate competition entirely. Rather, it shifts competition to areas where it can provide more value — such as improving charging speed, extending battery life, and enhancing user experience.

This industry-wide move towards NACS is not merely an internal adjustment within companies. It signifies a pivotal moment in the EV industry's landscape. While challenges are a given in this path of transformation, the commitment of industry players towards a streamlined charging infrastructure, improved interoperability, and accelerated EV adoption provides a glimpse into a future dominated by electric vehicles.

Thus, it becomes clear that Tesla, while a key player, is just one part of this broader landscape. The EV industry's future relies not only on the actions of individual companies but also on collective efforts, shared standards, and the integration of advanced technologies like AI. These elements combined paint a promising picture of a more sustainable, efficient, and accessible transportation future.

Ahmad Al Asady is an assistant professor of management, Challey Institute faculty scholar, and research fellow at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business at North Dakota State University.