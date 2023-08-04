Nuclear Energy Can Be Key To Our Clean Energy Future — If Not For Outdated Regulations

For the past 30 years, the United States has largely neglected its domestic nuclear energy capabilities. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that the first new nuclear reactor to come online in our country in a generation took longer and cost more to complete.

This isn’t a condemnation of nuclear power; it’s a condemnation of the antiquated regulatory environment under which nuclear power plants are licensed, built and operated in the U.S.

This week, Georgia Power’s Vogtle Unit 3 officially came online, providing reliable carbon-free energy to 500,000 homes and businesses in the state for the next 60 to 80 years. Nuclear now makes up 25% of Georgia Power’s energy mix.

Unfortunately, the project has exceeded $15 billion over budget and is seven years past the original deadline. Some may look at these stats and conclude that nuclear energy projects are just too expensive and time-intensive to warrant future investments. These numbers, however, do not paint the whole picture.

According to a report from Columbia University researchers, many factors contributed to the Vogtle project’s challenges. Most were typical of a large project, but three, in particular, stand out as challenges that face any project that hasn’t been done before: a detailed and complete design, reliable supply chains and a skilled workforce.

The type of reactor that was built at Vogtle didn’t exist before now in the United States. That means the project’s partners were quite literally working out the kinks — from a highly uncertain regulatory environment to finding manufacturing facilities with the expertise to make the parts to working with an incomplete design. A company in South Carolina attempted a similar project, but it was scrapped before completion. Georgia Power ultimately made it to the finish line, despite the numerous hurdles and delays.

Of course, this isn’t just any project. Nuclear energy is critical to our climate and energy goals. Nuclear contributes 20% of our nation’s electricity and half of our carbon-free electricity. In fact, nuclear power plants produce fewer emissions over their lifetime than just about every other energy source, including solar. It is a highly reliable energy source and can provide power 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Ensuring that new nuclear projects have regulatory certainty from the federal government is absolutely crucial to a clean energy future.

Notably, nuclear uses 31 times less land than solar and 173 times less land than wind for the same amount of power. A 1,000-megawatt (MW) wind farm would require 173,000 acres. The entire Plant Vogtle sits on a mere 3,200 acres and is projected to provide approximately 4,500 MW of electricity once Vogtle Unit 4 is online.

Our clean energy future is likely impossible without the presence of nuclear energy. Instead of fixating on the high cost and extensive timeline of America’s newest nuclear unit, we should take a hard look at the unnecessary challenges the project faced. Since a lack of regulatory certainty contributed to Vogtle Unit 3’s delays, we must reform our broken permitting system.

A couple of actions taken at the federal level will help to reduce the regulatory burden facing advanced nuclear reactors. For instance, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) co-led a letter urging the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to establish a clear regulatory framework for next-generation nuclear projects, which would create further certainty for the industry.

Also in the Senate, the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advance Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act would incentivize the development of advanced nuclear technologies by instituting prizes for first-of-their-kind reactors, reducing licensing fees, and shoring up uranium supply chains, among other things. This bill was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed the Senate before the August recess.

As we continue to figure out how we will provide affordable, reliable and clean power to all Americans, we need to understand that there will be learning curves. Instead of giving up on nuclear energy, we must identify the ways that we are standing in the way of our own clean energy future. With Vogtle 3 is finally online, we’ve brought American nuclear energy into the 21st century.

Chris Barnard is the vice president of external affairs at the American Conservation Coalition Action (ACC Action).