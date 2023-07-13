President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the former president, finally have something in common after all. At least for the moment, neither seems interested in debating his challengers.

Trump has said he sees no reason to join in the first debate between Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls, scheduled next month, although he hasn’t made a “definitive decision.”

For its part, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) — which, presumably, means the Biden campaign as well — has ruled out any debates between Biden and the party’s two other announced candidates. This, despite 8 in 10 Democrats, in one poll, saying they think debates should be held.

“The American public is not Trump‘s therapist. This campaign cannot be a national therapy session for a deeply flawed man. If Trump doesn’t want to debate, then he doesn’t want to be president,” former New Jersey governor and GOP contender Chris Christie tweeted in response to Trump’s remarks.

Trump's argument for not debating in August is that he holds a big lead in national polling over all of his opponents. "Why would I let these people take shots at me?” he asked during an interview last month with anchor Bret Baier on Fox News. The network will carry the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee, to be moderated by Baier and fellow anchor Martha MacCallum.

For lack of a better term, Trump, surprisingly, sounds a bit like a snowflake when he talks about his opponents taking shots at him. After all, the 45th president has been a perpetual target ever since he rode down the Trump Tower escalator in June 2015 to announce his 2016 candidacy. Many of his supporters like his fighting style and never-back-down attitude more than anything else about him. And when he plays the victim, as he did during the interview with Baier, he sounds almost unrecognizable. Since when does Donald Trump back down?

Of course, if this is all bluster — something you can never rule out with Trump — and he does show up, then we could be looking at a repeat of his first political debate nearly eight years ago, in August 2015. The scene then was Cleveland: The Quicken Loans Arena, cavernous home to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, was packed. Fox News aired that debate, too, and more than 24 million people tuned in. For context, in 2011, the first GOP debate of the 2012 contest, drew just 5.1 million viewers, or almost 20 million less.

Translation: Trump was — and still is — a huge draw. CNN's largest audience in years occurred in May during a town-hall-style interview of Trump watched by 3.3 million viewers. (Until that point, the network had been averaging just 570,000 nightly prime-time viewers this year.)

So it's hard to envision a scenario in which Trump willingly would pass up an opportunity to pulverize his opponents. Especially one opponent — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose candidacy Trump sees as a betrayal due to Trump endorsing him in his gubernatorial race against Democrat Andrew Gillum five years ago.

Of course, Trump could very easily decide to skip the August debate, because he's done so in the past on several occasions.

In January 2016, for example, he backed out of the final debate before the Iowa caucus, the first primary contest in the country.

“I did something that was very risky and I think it turned out great because I’m on the front page of every paper,” Trump said the morning after. I’m getting more publicity than if I [was in the debate].” He added that one rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), “who is in second place, he got really pummeled last night.”

However, Trump lost Iowa to Cruz despite his view of the Texan getting “pummeled” on the debate stage.

Trump also skipped the second presidential debate against Joe Biden in 2020. The Commission on Presidential Debates had decided the event needed to be virtual due to Trump testing positive for coronavirus. A furious Trump called the virtual format "a waste of time" and backed out, forcing the commission to cancel it altogether.

In retrospect, it seems a poor decision by Trump to not simply accept the format. At the time, national polling had him down nearly 10 points to Biden and trailing in most key battleground states. More than 73 million viewers had tuned in to the first debate between Trump and Biden and, given that Trump was trailing in the polls, passing up on that kind of audience probably was a mistake.

Trump conceivably could have used the at-bats of a debate format when it came to his true challenge, beating Biden in the general.

By many accounts, he derailed in the first chaotic debate and the post-debate polls reflected that. A CNBC poll at the time, for example, found that 53% of likely voters said Biden had a better performance, compared to just 29% for Trump. The poll also found 45% saying Trump performed worse than expectations, with only 11% saying that of Biden.

Things are no better on the Democratic side, where the DNC has declared that President Biden will not participate in any debates regardless of how his opponents are polling.

This is the stuff of banana republics because, at last check, polls consistently show a majority of Democrats do not want the president to seek a second term. Polls also show Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting 20% support while Marianne Williamson sits around 7% to 10%. So why again is Biden getting a pass here from party leaders?

Ah, that’s right: The 80-year-old is particularly unsteady beyond a teleprompter, and therefore they're doing anything they can to protect Biden's support from eroding further.

The same goes for Trump: If he's confident of his arguments, why not debate? Unless, of course, the strategy is to try to sit on a lead and avoid having another meltdown like the one he had with Biden during the first debate in 2020.

Another perspective is that Trump would rather stay home and watch his opponents rhetorically beat up each other. This is especially true for DeSantis, who would be Target No. 1 for those looking to take his second-place position.

Yet Trump and Biden both will look small if they continue on this path. Their core supporters likely won't object much if they avoid the debate stage — but it is independents and swing voters who decide elections. And both of those groups will see the reluctance to debate for what it is: cowardice.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.