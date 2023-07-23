New GOP Abandons ‘Invisible Hand’ of the Market for ‘Heavy Hand’ of Government

Some politicians are keen to mandate what private businesses can or cannot do on matters as varied as vaccine requirements, companies that take political positions that the politicians don't like and investment criteria they oppose.

Remarkably, most are Republican politicians.

The Republicans are now more into the heavy hand of government — for which they have long criticized Democrats — than the invisible hand of the markets, which had long been a centerpiece of conservative economics.

This bothers prominent conservative economists, who lay much of the blame on Donald Trump. These Republicans, says Michael Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, are abandoning “the traditional conservative approach to business, which is not to use the power of government to influence individual business decisions.”

If Democrats were doing this, he adds, “we would be decrying this as a gross abuse of power.”

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who runs the conservative American Action Forum policy think tank and who served as director of the Congressional Budget Office, concurs: “I am very uncomfortable with Republicans who view using the power of the state this way to influence individual business decisions.”

They both trace much of this to Trump, who is the “animating factor,” says Strain. “His populism depends on attacking — with no guard rails or belief in traditional principals or values.”

Holtz-Eakin adds: “You can’t blame Trump for everything. But he gets this one.”

The most prominent right-wing activist-government proponent, apart from Trump, is Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. After he pushed through a measure that limited teaching in Florida public schools of LGBTQ or transgender issues — the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Disney company, the state's largest employer, criticized the measure. That would appear to be a simple case of free speech.

Not for DeSantis.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on July 15, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He lashed back, going after the company, stripping it of some of its privileges and threatening more. After initially saying this was about stopping “woke” practices, DeSantis — as the fracas intensified — framed it as a case of a company with too much power.

Earlier, during the COVID Pandemic, DeSantis ordered cruise lines operating out of Florida to end any vaccine requirements. The governor apparently thought he knew better how to protect passengers — this was during the time of super-spreader events — than the cruise lines, which were facing financial and reputational risk. He also forbade the Special Olympics from requiring vaccines in its Florida event.

These actions prompted one of the governor's presidential rivals, Chris Christie, to question his ideological bona fides. “I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions towards Disney,” charged the former New Jersey governor. “I believe, as a conservative, the job of government is, in the main, to stay out of the business of business.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is in the DeSantis mold. He tried to prevent Texas companies from imposing any COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees or customers during the pandemic amid fears of super-spreader events. Abbott's actions, according to the Greater Houston Partnership, a major business organization, impeded companies’ “ability and duty to create a safe workplace.”

No one was forcing Texans to eat out. There are other mandates — appropriate dress, age, sobriety — that don't bother Abbott. But vaccines — even before the conspiracist rants of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — was a political flashpoint, especially on the right.

Today, the flashpoint is private companies that stress social policies.

Particular targets are private investment firms that emphasize ESG — environmental, social and government policies — on climate, treatment of employees and customers and transparency and shareholder rights. Conservative critics and lawmakers have taken special aim at BlackRock, which has stressed ESG in investment decisions. (Because of the controversy, the company said it no longer will use the term).

Former Vice President Mike Pence has assailed this as “woke capitalism” and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Republicans are targeting the practice. Kentucky Republican Rep. Andy Barr has introduced legislation that would require asset managers to emphasize profits ahead of social or environmental concerns. Barr said this would prevent asset managers from “pushing their own political agenda at the expense of everyday Americans.”

I suspect most asset managers know a great deal more about achieving profits — short and long term — than Barr, who has spent much of his adult life in politics. Firms like BlackRock have pretty impressive returns.

Conservatives like Holtz-Eakin believe that “any private investor should have the right to allocate their portfolio as they see fit.” However, he’s an optimist: “This is in vogue now; it won't last.”

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC