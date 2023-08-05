A number of American politicians and strategists have criticized Europe’s supposedly lackluster support for Ukraine since Russia’s full-bore aggression began almost 18 months ago. As usual, former President Donald Trump has been among the most pithy, telling Fox News on July 23 that “Europe is doing very little compared to the United States, and it affects them more, no matter how you look at it. They’re right there. We’re an ocean apart. Why are we at 150 billion [dollars], and they’re at 20?”

Alas, President Trump has his numbers badly wrong. Before the misperception that Europe is not pulling its load becomes even more widespread, they need to be corrected. In terms of total aid, Europe and the United States have provided roughly the same amounts, to date, to the government of Ukraine. When the costs of refugee resettlement are taken into account, Europe is, by any measure, well ahead of the United States.

Why does Trump get his math wrong? The pervasive misperception perhaps has its roots in his (correct) critique that European nations collectively, plus Canada and most Pacific allies of the United States, do not contribute their fair share in overall military burden-sharing. That is, European governments do not spend enough on their own armed forces. Roughly 10 of NATO’s 29 European members meet the alliance’s minimal standard for military spending of 2% of GDP. According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, Europe as a whole clocked in at just under 1.5% of GDP in 2022. Among Europe’s largest and most prosperous countries, Germany was a particular laggard, at 1.3%. The comparable U.S. figure was 3.1%.

In addition, the United States has provided more military aid to Ukraine than all of Europe. American commitments are now approaching $50 billion. According to the latest available data published by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in its Ukraine Support Tracker, European’s collective total is about $40 billion.

Still, that disparity is not so great — and in other areas, Europe’s generosity has exceeded our own. U.S. financial aid to Ukraine now totals around $27 billion. Europe’s total, through EU institutions and from individual governments combined, is just over $40 billion. To be sure, Europe’s assistance has come mostly in the form of loans and U.S. assistance in the form of grants — perhaps evening the score. But it is hard to believe that European nations really will ever demand repayment of most of those loans.

Then there is the matter of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for the benefit of its civilian population — primarily through relief items such as food and medicine. Here, the corresponding totals through May of this year were about $4 billion from the United States and $9 billion from Europe as a whole.

Adding up the numbers, total U.S. aid to Ukraine — deliveries plus pledges and promises — now totals about $80 billion since February 2022. Europe’s total is around $90 billion, though again with the caveat that about $30 billion remains technically in the form of loans. On balance, perhaps the fairest and simplest conclusion is that direct support to the Ukrainian government from the United States and from Europe has been comparable in magnitude. It has also been very generous to date. Japan and Canada have also performed impressively.

But even this is not the full picture. There is one more big area of assistance where Europe has gone the extra mile, and then some: refugee support. Nearly 6 million Ukrainians have settled in European Union and NATO countries since February 2022. The costs of helping to resettle these refugees are huge, especially in the first year of arrival; European nations to date have spent more than $60 billion on the effort. One could say this is as it should be, and the only humane thing that Ukraine’s European neighbors could have done — but the fact that it was the right thing to do does not make it insignificant or inevitable. The United States has been no slouch on helping refugees either, providing financial support to help refugees settle in other countries and spending an estimated $3 billion in hosting about 300,000 refugees in the country.

Putting together all the pieces, and with the caveat that Europe has provided about $30 billion in loans (unless and until they are forgiven), Europe’s collective support for the Ukraine war effort to date has totaled about $150 billion in total cost. The U.S.’s has reached about $80 billion. Adding in other donors, the aggregate total exceeds $250 billion over 18 months. Without even counting the risks that Europeans run of shivering in their homes and workplaces because of sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports, our allies are doing at least their fair share in this combined alliance effort.

The narrative that the U.S. is doing all the heavy lifting is dangerous thinking. It could weaken alliance solidarity and tempt Putin into believing he can somehow outlast the West’s resolve in this war. Focusing exclusively on military aid to Ukraine tells an essential, yet incomplete part of the story — one that doesn’t capture the conflict’s many dimensions or far-reaching implications.

Alejandra Rocha is a senior research assistant at the Brookings Institution, where Michael O’Hanlon holds the Phil Knight Chair in Defense and Strategy. His latest book is “Military History for the Modern Strategist: America’s Major Wars Since 1861.”