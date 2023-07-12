While President Biden is still pursuing debt relief after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness plan — and it is an understandable political move ahead of the upcoming elections — it falls short of providing a sustainable solution to the student debt crisis.

Biden's rejected student debt plan was designed to forgive $10,000 for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who qualified for Pell Grants. The plan would have provided debt relief for as many as 43 million borrowers. The recent ruling on Biden's attempt to cancel student debt has highlighted the need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the student debt crisis.

Biden’s new plan asserts the Education Department can waive or release loans via the secretary’s authority under the Higher Education Act.

“This new path is legally sound,” Biden said, announcing the plan. “It’s going to take longer. And in my view, it’s the best path that remains to student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible.”

The real issue is how this debt was accumulated in the first place: Government loans to students have allowed colleges to increase their prices, passing on the burden to students and families. Similarly, states have shifted the costs of public higher education degrees onto students through loans. This vicious cycle has made all parties dependent on loans, resulting in an unsustainable situation that threatens the stability of our higher education system.

Biden's new income-based repayment plan, known as SAVE, while well-intentioned, continues the trend of offering short-term relief rather than addressing the root causes of the crisis. Biden’s more generous repayment plan also provides a ramp-up period for a year from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept 30, 2024, “so that financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments during this period are not considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies."It also streamlines the application process.

The White House says, “These actions reflect the president’s belief that an education beyond high school should be a ticket to the middle class.” Yet, while these changes may be beneficial, they fail to fundamentally transform the terms of repayment.

The current repayment plans are convoluted, which exacerbates the challenges faced by borrowers. But most importantly, we must come to terms with the fact that student loans have ceased to function as traditional loans.

To prevent the student-loan financed system from destroying our higher education system, we must take decisive action. Policymakers and stakeholders must engage in a meaningful and inclusive dialogue to explore alternative models for financing higher education. This may involve greater public investment in education, innovative funding mechanisms and a concerted effort to curb the rising costs of college tuition.

We need to move beyond Band-Aid solutions and engage in comprehensive reforms that address the systemic problems at hand. By doing so, we can ensure that higher education remains accessible, affordable and provides a solid foundation for future generations without burdening them with insurmountable debt. It is time to confront the reality of our flawed system and work toward a brighter, more equitable future for higher education.

Robert Hildreth is a former International Monetary Fund economist. He founded the nonprofit research and policy center Hildreth Institute, dedicated to restoring the promise of higher education. He is also the founder and chairman of the board of college access nonprofit Inversant.