The second federal indictment of Donald Trump this week raises the very real question that, should he be convicted of a crime prior to the election or make the decision — as I have previously argued in these pages — to trade a plea bargain for his political career, he could be taken out of the race.

Right now, that appears to be very unlikely. Trump leads the Republican field by an average of 36 points according to the RealClearPolitics average. And the recent New York Times poll, showing Trump receiving a majority (54%) in a 13-candidate contest has confirmed that he has one of the largest leads in American political history.

Further, almost all available polling shows Trump and Biden virtually tied, underscoring both the high likelihood of a rematch of the 2020 election and Trump’s continued dominance of the GOP.

As an active candidate, even under indictment or perhaps because of it, Trump has the ability to raise untold millions of dollars from GOP voters — especially the “MAGA” crowd, which makes up a large plurality of the GOP electorate and who are fiercely loyal to the former president.

Indeed, Trump’s argument that he is being targeted unfairly, that he is facing an unprecedented level of persecution because of his unpopular views and political positions, is clearly resonating. As evidence, consider the continued donations to his Save America PAC, despite widespread knowledge that the PAC is spending tens of millions of dollars of donations — roughly $40 million to date — solely on defending Trump and his associates from their mounting legal problems, as opposed to on Trump’s actual campaign.

Whether or not that undying support continues as Trump potentially faces another indictment for his efforts to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia, the former president has a lot of chips to bargain with.

In his efforts to delay any trials until after the election fail, it is within the realm of reason that he could make a decision — voluntarily or perhaps involuntarily with a shove from the courts — to abandon his candidacy in exchange for the dropping or softening of any civil or criminal penalties.

To be sure, that scenario is unlikely, given Trump’s inability to accept personal responsibility for any of his past actions and his obsession with reversing the 2020 election, an obvious personal humiliation.

Joe Biden is equally unlikely to abandon his candidacy, though in a variety of ways and for a variety of reasons, the current president could decide not to run.

First, there are his low approval ratings which remain stuck in the low 40% range, a warning sign for any incumbent seeking a second term in office.

When President Jimmy Carter was defeated in 1980 by Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, Carter’s approval was a dismal 37% by the time of the election. Biden is perilously close, in terms of overall approval ratings and ratings on key issues such as the economy, of being in an area where reelection, no matter who the opponent is, is increasingly problematic.

Second, there are the ongoing questions about Biden’s health and fitness for the job. We have seen example after example of him tottering uncertaintly when speaking to the public, and his gaffes have only become more prominent.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Finally, there was the testimony this week of Hunter Biden’s former associate Devon Archer, that Hunter put his father on the phone with his business associates some 20 times as a way to demonstrate what Archer called “the brand” or the value that Hunter brought to his partners.

Further complicating matters for the president, the recent publication of a letter to Archer from then-Vice President Biden, apologizing for being unable to talk while he was at a reception for China’s President Hu Jintao surely raises questions over the accuracy of the president’s longstanding claims that he never discussed his son’s business deals.

Archer’s testimony, along with the recent breakdown of Hunter Biden’s plea deal on unrelated tax and gun charges, underscores the possibility that Hunter’s legal problems could bleed over into those of Joe Biden himself.

To be clear, while allegations have been made — particularly by House Republicans — of proof of the president partaking in his son’s questionable business activities, nothing so far has been revealed that would allow one to credibly say that anything Joe Biden has done rises to the level of illegality.

In that same vein, like every American citizen, Donald Trump has a right to make a spirted defense in all of his current, and likely future, legal cases.

Ultimately, neither of these possibilities may even be likely — but as we sit here today, with the two frontrunners for the nation’s highest office being deeply unpopular, and with majorities of Americans saying both Biden (55%) and Trump (53%) are unfit for office, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that by next spring, we could find ourselves with two nominating processes that are filled with uncertainty, instability, and questions surrounding the orderly function of the American political system.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, among other public figures. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).