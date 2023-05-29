There is a deceptive simplicity to Memorial Day. Every year, the president tells us the day has a clear purpose: to remember. We heard this more than 20 years ago, in 2002, when President George Bush told us, “This is a day our country has set apart to remember what was gained in our wars, and all that was lost.” And we heard it again last year, when President Biden said, “Today we renew our sacred vow — it’s a simple vow: to remember. To remember.”

But is it simple, really? Is it true that all we are asked to do is remember?

In his book, “Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath,” veteran and author Ben Kesling makes an important distinction between remembering and visiting the past: “Remembering is what you do when you talk about multiplication tables or who led the majors in dingers when you turned twelve. Visiting a moment … actually transports a person from the present into that past. He relives it in the most literal sense.”

While visiting the past may be possible only for those who have lived it, Kesling’s distinction compels us to consider that what Memorial Day asks of us is to go beyond remembering the fallen; that we are meant to experience some form of movement — call it a journey — that takes us into the stories of those we honor on this day.

The distinguishing feature of such journeys, that which separates them from the simple recalling of events and people, is their density. The people in them are real people, with lives filled with all the love, humor, sadness, joy, meaning and contradictions that we all experience; lives that preceded the day an individual died for our country and that continued on past death through those they loved and who loved them.

When we remember the fallen, we consider only how they died, but when we go on a journey with them, we experience how they lived.

For us to experience such journeys, we must know more about the stories of the fallen than what is listed in a citation or on a headstone. It is difficult for most Americans to achieve this level of intimacy, however, because of the dearth of relationships between the military community (including veterans) and society. In research my organization has conducted, we found that only 37 percent of Americans say they know someone who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, for example, and over 50 percent say they “rarely” or “never” talk with veterans about their service. This lack of familiarity and connection causes too many of us to stay in the realm of “remembering” on Memorial Day.

There are costs to this relational gulf. It worsens the emotional burden many veterans and military family members carry, to sense that, as one veteran told us when talking about the Afghanistan War, “the lives of my friends who died in Afghanistan did not matter to most Americans.” This cost is evident in our research showing that close to 3 in 5 veterans say they sometimes feel like a stranger in their own country and a majority of veterans feel like the sacrifices of those who fought in Afghanistan mattered to only “some” or “few” Americans.

There are also costs that all of us feel, even if they are harder to pinpoint. President Biden alluded to this in his remarks last year, when he noted, “If we forget the lives that each of those silent markers represents — mothers, fathers, siblings, spouses, children — if we forget what they sacrificed, what they made so that our nation might endure strong, free and united, then we forget who we are.”

Put more simply, as a nation, we are what we sacrifice for. As the gap between the military community and society has widened, we have grown further removed from the concept of shared national sacrifice. In doing so, we have eroded our sense of a shared endeavor, and we now find ourselves more easily and more often pulled apart.

There are structural reforms we should consider to reduce this gap between the military and society. These include looking at the distribution and accessibility of military bases, opportunities and expectations of national service, and the expansion of programs such as Junior ROTC, among others. Such reforms will take time but could bend the arch of the relationship toward connection and unity.

In the immediate term, this Memorial Day, there are actions each of us can take as well. We can visit graves and talk with the families of the fallen; we can spend time at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion halls, or wherever it is that veterans and military families gather. We can engage with posts and stories shared online by families of those who gave their lives for our country, and we can otherwise carve out time to dig into Memorial Day stories at a deeper and denser level.

Each of us, whatever our connection to the military community, has an opportunity this Memorial Day to go on a journey together. In doing so, we can more fully honor our fallen and, in small ways, find a greater measure of common ground as Americans.

Dan Vallone, an Army and Operation Enduring Freedom veteran, is the executive director of More in Common US, a nonprofit focused on bringing Americans together. He also co-leads the Veterans and Citizens Initiative, a nonpartisan initiative of veterans and military families.