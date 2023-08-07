Members of Congress Are Back in Their Districts: How Should You Evaluate What They Say?

August finds members of Congress turning from D.C. work to time in their districts. Whether holding townhalls or other district meetings, representatives seek to persuade constituents that they are working hard and effectively to represent their interests. But what specific messages do they put forward? And can constituents believe what they hear?

In a new working paper from the Center for Effective Lawmaking, political scientists Charles Hunt and Kristina Miler present the results from their analysis of nearly 90,000 e-newsletters that were sent from U.S. House members to their constituents between 2009 and 2020, and demonstrate that House Members focus on three types of effectiveness in their communications: lawmaking, advocacy, and district service.

Those who are focused on lawmaking effectiveness often speak of the bills they advance or the work that they do in committee. Advocacy effectiveness is captured by discussions of the positions taken or letters written to bring about policy change indirectly. District effectiveness messaging conveys the amount of time spent with constituents and the ways that these elected officials work directly on behalf of their voters.

Of these three categories, about half of the messages sent about their effectiveness focus on lawmaking, one-third on advocacy activities, and one-sixth on constituency service. Perhaps this pattern reflects how legislators think about what is most important in their jobs, or what they feel constituents want to hear.

From the perspective of evaluating the efficacy of a representative democracy, Hunt and Miler’s findings are actually quite encouraging.

While it’s fair to say that all legislators might have an incentive to claim that they are successful at getting their bills moved through Congress, Hunt and Miler find that those who are actually more effective at lawmaking spend more time and effort talking about such successes. Specifically, those with the highest Legislative Effectiveness Scores draw attention to their lawmaking activities twice as often as do the least effective lawmakers. Hence, constituents are often being presented with accurate information — if they read carefully — about the lawmaking effectiveness of their respective representatives in these e-newsletters, and they can use this information to evaluate their officials.

In contrast, Hunt and Miler find that those who are not as well-positioned for impactful lawmaking — more junior legislators and minority-party members — appear to dedicate a larger portion of their messaging to advocacy and district service effectiveness.

While it’s often the case that more ideologically extreme members of the Congress receive substantial attention by the media when making their policy arguments, the authors find — surprisingly — that moderates of both parties are among the legislators who tend to focus more on advocacy effectiveness when communicating with their constituents — often noting their positions as pragmatic problem solvers.

Hunt and Miler also demonstrate how women are more likely to point to their effectiveness across the board than men, but significantly so in terms of their advocacy. In particular, perhaps to overcome lingering gender stereotypes, women lawmakers often highlight specific actions they are taking, such as meeting with administration officials or writing letters on behalf of their constituents to help facilitate policy change.

As the August recess gets underway, constituents can expect to hear more from their representatives, what they have been doing in D.C., and their accomplishments. It shouldn’t be surprising that the information that is passed along to constituents is framed in such a way as to highlight the comparative advantages of the elected official. Fortunately for those who care about democratic accountability, Hunt and Miler’s work points to how these communications are likely informative: Representatives who are highly effective lawmakers are those who are most likely to talk about their lawmaking effectiveness — their ability to move their bills through the legislative process — offering their constituents valuable insights about how their interests are advanced in Washington.

Craig Volden is a professor of public policy and politics at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

Alan E. Wiseman is Chair of the Department of Political Science at Vanderbilt University, where he is the Cornelius Vanderbilt professor of Political Science and Law.

Volden and Wiseman are co-directors of the Center for Effective Lawmaking.