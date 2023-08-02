Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to the White House on July 27 predictably has aroused a wave of criticism about her putatively authoritarian and nativist policies. At the same time, Meloni’s efforts to halt Italy’s slide into China’s grip, and her commitment to trans-Atlantic solidarity, have forced conformist opinion to become more differentiated.

A vote in the Italian Senate, in the face of intense Russian propaganda, illustrates how Meloni is bringing Italian politics to its senses. The day before her meeting with President Biden, the Italian Senate recognized the Holodomor as a genocide perpetrated by the Soviet Union in Ukraine in the 1930s. It did it by approving a motion, introduced by Sen. Raffaele Speranzon, with 130 favorable votes, none opposed, and four abstentions (from the left). Italy thus joined 22 countries, plus the European Parliament, that recognize the Holodomor as a genocide. (The U.S. Senate took this position in 2018.)

In 1932-33, Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin and the Communist Party of the Soviet Union consigned millions of Ukrainians to starvation. They died as a result of the spectacular failure of the Soviet effort to quickly and heavily industrialize an agricultural country by the nationalization of farms, rigid adherence to central planning, and a murderous, collectivistic approach that considered Ukrainian private owners and farmers — the kulaks — as capitalist exploiters of “the people,” deserving only extermination. Holodomor is a Ukrainian word meaning “kill by hunger.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to reporters after meeting with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2023 in Washington. She later met with President Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Historians dispute the precise extent of the carnage that resulted from this madness. Some estimate as many as 7 million deaths, a number upheld by the Ukrainian government and Sen. Speranzon’s motion. What is certain is that millions perished. The destruction of agricultural Ukraine rapidly deprived people of food, and Stalin reinforced the famine with measures to help eliminate the communist-resistant kulaks. On Dec. 27, 1932, a newly-issued internal passport made it impossible for Ukrainians to move within the country, in order to “liquidate social parasitism and combat the infiltration of the kulaks into the cities.” On Jan. 22, 1933, a circular document, signed by Stalin and Bolshevik Commissar Vyacheslav Molotov, prevented Ukrainians and North Caucasian peasants, branded as "counter-revolutionaries," from leaving areas where no food remained. Moscow thus sealed the Ukrainian people inside a gigantic fence and watched them die.

“With the motion passed today,” Sen. Speranzon told us, “the Italian Senate recognizes a genocide that was forgotten for too much time, restoring the dignity of its victims. Stalin’s communist regime, as well as most communist totalitarianisms, enjoyed too-favorable treatments in history books, so awareness of their crimes was very little among the general Western public opinion. Our motion re-establishes historical truth, honoring a people … still fighting today for … freedom and independence.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the decision of Italy’s Senate, tweeting: “On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, this step shows that there will be justice for the past and present victims of the Kremlin regime!!” Ruslan Stefančuk, president of the Ukrainian Parliament, echoed him: “Honouring the memory of millions of victims is an important step in restoring historical justice.” And Oksana Amdzhadin, Ukraine’s vice ambassador to Italy, told us: “For us, it is a truly historic decision. I do not mean only for our government but also — and first and foremost — for Ukrainians, who for years had been invoking today’s result. We thank Italian senators and wholeheartedly appreciate the semi-unanimity shown by the Italian upper house. We now hope that also the Italian House of Representatives, whose Foreign Affairs Committee already recognized Holodomor as a genocide, will move in the same direction in its entirety.”

Originally, the vote in the Italian Senate was scheduled for July 25. Delays compelled senators to postpone it until the following day. But the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Italy didn’t lose the occasion to disparage and intimidate Italian MPs, accusing them of being on the payroll of America in comments it posted on Facebook on July 25. Mocking the Holodomor as a “so-called” genocide, the Russian embassy accused Italian MPs of following propaganda based on “a political and ideological mythology fomented by Ukrainian authorities to please the ultranationalist, neo-Nazi and Russophobic forces, and their Anglo-American godfathers” — lambasting those who recognize the Holodomor as genocide as people who ignore scholarly research and instead use “manipulations and distortions, and falsifying the number of the casualties.”

That provoked a strong reaction from Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, as well as Sen. Filippo Sensi, from the Democratic Party (on the left). In fact, the Russian embassy’s rhetoric revealed a typical Stalinist denial that the Holodomor was designed and implemented based on Soviet ideology, and that this claim is fanciful foreign conspiracy. Yet, these are not words from a distant Stalinist past; they are the Russian regime’s spin on a criminal massacre committed by the Soviets.

No surprise, some may say. Yes — but also no. Whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks of Ukraine is made clear by the bloody war that he is waging on the country, and the torture that his troops and mercenaries inflict on civilians. But approving of Stalin’s genocide almost a century ago is something else. After all, today’s Russia is not the Soviet Union. A Russian flag waves atop the Kremlin that Soviet communists had banned. No one wants to be associated with a genocidal criminal, yet Putin’s propaganda has led to a rehabilitation of Comrade Stalin and whitewashing of the communist crimes of the past.

With the vote of the Italian Senate on July 26, Georgia Meloni brought evidence to America that, although differences may remain and provide fuel for culture-warriors in both countries, a deeper, moral consensus about the sanctity of historical truth underpins the U.S.-Italy alliance.

Aaron Rhodes is senior fellow in the Common Sense Society, whose council of trustees is chaired by Thomas Peterffy, an investor in The Messenger. Rhodes is also president of the Forum for Religious Freedom Europe. He is the author of “The Debasement of Human Rights.”

Marco Respinti is director-in-charge of “Bitter Winter: A Magazine on Religious Liberty and Human Rights.”