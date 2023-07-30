McConnell, Feinstein and Biden Unwittingly Make a Strong Case for Age and Term Limits

"I see in the U.S. Congress people who’ve been there 20, 30, 40 years. And because they’re still there, they’re blocking the 25- or 30- or 35-year-old who is more of their time and could be more innovative and creative [in] solving the problems we face today, rather than the problems we faced 35 years ago.”

That was Barack Obama in 2021. And he's right: Those running the country have been in office well past their sell-by date, most recently evidenced by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freezing mid-sentence last week for 20 seconds during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Overall, the median age of Congress is about 60 years old. In the Senate, that number jumps to over 65. To put this all into context, the median age of a U.S. citizen is 39.

The advanced age of our leaders in Washington is readily apparent to most Americans. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows 67% of Americans agreeing there should be age limits for service as president, senator or representative. Republicans (72%) and Democrats (69%) are in rare agreement on this.

A 2022 CBS News poll also reflected this sentiment, with 71% of Democrats, 75% of independents and 75% of Republicans all saying there should be age limits. And when asked what that age limit should be, the most common number given was age 70.

At this point the age issue isn't just apparent; it's hard to ignore.

Last week wasn't the first health scare for 81-year-old McConnell. He fell at Reagan National Airport on July 14 but was not seriously hurt; he has been seen using a wheelchair to navigate airport terminals. Earlier this year, he sustained a concussion and cracked one of his ribs after a fall in Washington, taking him out of the Senate for six weeks. And in 2019, he fractured his shoulder after a fall in his home state of Kentucky.

He has yet to announce whether he will run for another six-year term in the Senate in 2026 when he's up for reelection. If successful in that bid, McConnell would serve until almost the age of 90.

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 90, announced she would not run for reelection in 2024 after suffering a series of health issues in recent years. But given what we witnessed this week, when she attempted to give a speech during a Senate vote that simply required her saying "aye" or "nay," perhaps she should consider stepping down now instead of staying in office until January 2025.

The list of octogenarian leaders goes on: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is 83; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is 81; Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) is 84; Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is 83; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is 72; Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) are both 89.

The leader of the Democratic Party is Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection at age 80. If he's successful in that bid, he will be 86 and still be running the country at the end of his second term.

A recent NBC News poll showed that 68% of voters feel Biden does not possess the “necessary" mental and physical health to serve as president, while a majority of Democrats say they don't want the candidate who received the most votes in presidential history to seek a second term.

If an age limit law came to fruition, it would prevent both Biden and Donald Trump, 76, from running again in 2024, a prospect that likely would be welcomed by much of the country. A June CNN-SSRS survey found that only 33 percent of likely voters preferred Trump, 32 percent favored Biden, but 36 percent viewed neither positively.

So under this hypothetical law, what percentage of senators would be eliminated from serving? Try 71%. All gone, along with the two frontrunners for president.

Age limits aren't exactly a foreign concept in this country. Take being an air traffic controller, where one can't start training for the job until age 31 but must retire at age 56. (Nothing says “long-term financial security" quite like an occupation that says you can only work in the position for 25 years max.) Commercial airline pilots must retire by age 65.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has proposed something even more sweeping in interviews and on the campaign trail: cognitive tests for lawmakers over age 75 and term limits for members of Congress.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), President Joe Biden, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire,” Haley said earlier this year. “We’ll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

A large majority shows Americans overwhelmingly favor the idea, with 77 percent saying they favor competency tests for politicians over 75, per a Fox News survey of likely voters.

Ask yourself this question: If the U.S. already has a minimum age to be president, why can’t we have a maximum age as well?

Of course, to make such a law a reality, many lawmakers would have to basically retire themselves. And in a town where power and holding on to it trumps everything, don't expect this to ever, ever happen.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.