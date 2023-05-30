The most important event of the 2024 election may have happened this past weekend, and it’s a massive gift to President Biden, given by none other than Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): a debt ceiling agreement that clears the campaign runway of political and economic landmines that could stymie the president’s reelection.

While House Republican leaders are touting the debt ceiling agreement as a victory, President Biden’s gift is tucked beneath the political chest-thumping. And part of the reason the debt ceiling agreement is good for Biden is related to who his likely 2024 opponent will be.

At this point in the political cycle, Biden’s most likely general election opponent is former President Donald Trump. Sure, Republicans have a primary to get through, but the array of forces that helped Trump win the 2016 primary appears to be forming once again.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republican elites are casting about for a Trump alternative but have a familiar problem: The main alternative may not clear the runway, and a growing field of candidates with little incentive to yield is aligning to allow Trump to win primaries with just 30% of the vote. And most importantly, once again, the funders of Republican politics appear to be on a different page than Republican primary voters, who still seem to like and support the former president.

And make no mistake: Donald Trump is the easiest candidate for President Biden to beat.

Biden has a formidable record to run on, regardless of his opponent. Trump’s political skills should not be underestimated, but Biden has defeated him once already. The likelihood of America electing a candidate under indictment seems remote.

What can get in President Biden’s way of a second term is the economic cataclysm that would come with a default on the nation’s debt, persistently high inflation, and the perception that the president has failed to make Washington work for everyday Americans. Here is where Speaker McCarthy walked himself and his caucus into a trap that aids Biden’s reelection effort.

The ball is now back in the Republicans’ court: If those angry with McCarthy’s concessions attempt to tank the deal, the GOP will bear the brunt of Americans’ blame. Biden will have been the statesman who did the right thing.

Debt ceiling brinkmanship is a fool’s game that Republicans have locked themselves into repeatedly since the 2010 Tea Party wave. Like any negotiation, leverage in Congress is only useful if the other party believes you will exercise yours. No responsible leader would let the nation go into default, and Speaker McCarthy, as John Boehner (R-Ohio) did before him, has repeatedly ruled out a default. No default, no leverage.

Just like Speaker Boehner before him, Speaker McCarthy was left with a White House willing to make some concessions to protect against the small risk that the Republican Speaker is politically unable to corral enough votes to raise the debt limit or is too politically weak to survive an internal revolt on a clean debt ceiling increase.

With a weak hand to play, McCarthy negotiated caps on discretionary domestic spending, minor increases in work requirements on assistance programs, a rollback of unspent emergency COVID funding, a reduction in increased IRS funding, and a statutory end to pauses in monthly student loan payments.

While each measure contradicts the White House’s policies, they represent modest setbacks from House Republicans’ starting positions in negotiating, while also helping the administration in critical ways.

Reducing spending in the short term, in the form of domestic discretionary spending caps, a rescission of unspent COVID dollars, and an end to the freeze on monthly student loan payments, will put downward pressure on one of the chief risks to Biden’s reelection — persistently high inflation.

With inflation easing due to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, the McCarthy-Biden agreement on unspent COVID dollars and domestic discretionary caps will reduce economic demand and will give Biden the ability to reduce spending when he otherwise may not have been able to due to the desire of House and Senate Democrats to increase spending on domestic programs.

On top of the reduced spending in the economy, those in the room negotiating the debt limit deal know that spending caps are a mirage, just as they were when then-Speaker Boehner fought for them in the 2010s — only to see Congress lift them shortly thereafter.

If Democrats win the House in 2024, the Biden-McCarthy deal will be null and void in 2025 under potential Democratic Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). While work requirements on federal assistance programs are a blow to congressional Democrats' vision for these programs, what congressional Republicans are getting on this front is far from what Speaker McCarthy’s negotiators initially fought for. Even reduced investments in public health through the rollback of unspent COVID dollars can be undone.

In early 2025, a Congress with a Democratic majority could increase funding for public health programs through the appropriations process. The same can be said for the reduction in IRS spending. A $10 billion cut in increased IRS funding still leaves the agency with a historic investment of $70 billion in new dollars. Finally, the debt ceiling deal also demonstrates that President Biden can forge a bipartisan compromise with a Republican majority.

If Joe Biden once again takes the oath of office in January 2025, after having defeated former President Trump, much will be made about how specific advertisements swayed undecided voters and whether the campaign’s respective field operations did the work of turning out voters. All those efforts will have mattered, but perhaps not as much as the political present that Speaker McCarthy has gifted Biden this spring.

John Rizzo is senior vice president for public affairs at the Clyde Group in Washington, D.C. He previously worked nearly a dozen years in Congress for Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.). He launched Schumer’s digital media strategy in 2010 and helped guide Casey through successful reelections in 2012 and 2018. Most recently, Rizzo served under Secretary Janet Yellen as senior spokesperson at the U.S. Department of Treasury.