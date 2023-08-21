Nearly 20 years ago, I traveled to my home state of Colorado to deliver a report prepared under my leadership as then-under secretary of Homeland Security and director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). To this day, I distinctly recall standing in an area we would call the “urban-wildland interface” in early 2004. That geographical area is where the wildlands, forests and grasslands meet the urban area.

As I wrote in the report, “There can be little doubt that people will continue to seek out the beauty and tranquility of natural settings in which to live. There can be equally little doubt that fire will one day intrude. It is not a question of if, but when and where.”

The urban-wildland interface is a beautiful place to build homes. Full disclosure, I still have a home in Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Northern New Mexico. It is a beautiful plot of land my father-in-law purchased in 1962. It is surrounded by pine trees, wild grasses, and a river running through the property. It is my sanctuary from the urban living of the Denver metropolitan area (where I do local and nationally syndicated radio programs).

That sanctuary, however, came very close to burning to the ground several years ago. Fortunately, I had three factors that prevented me from being a victim of the very thing I preached about when I was the FEMA director.

First, and most importantly, the valiant efforts of the smoke jumpers stopped the fire approximately three-fourths of a mile from our home.

Second, we had a defensible space around our home. The grasses were mowed, the wood pile was away from the house, the pine trees were moved many yards from the home.

Third, the insurance company was more than willing to install a temporary irrigation system to cover our home with foam and water to prevent it from burning. Those insurance efforts were cheaper than the replacement cost value to rebuild the home.

So, where are we today?

The Maui wildfires — irrespective of criticism one may have of the local, state and federal response (and there are many to consider) — prove unequivocally that we have learned nothing in the intervening two decades of FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration’s efforts to convince local, state and federal governments to change their wildland and forest management practices. And citizens have not learned the steps they can take to mitigate the loss from wildfire.

Before explaining those failures, do not, under any circumstances, fault those who have lost everything they own, including homes, businesses and most importantly, loved ones. The stories from Maui are heart-wrenching. One family was found burned alive in cars trying to escape a ravaging fire moving quickly, spurred by winds at speeds way beyond what we drive on urban highways or residential streets.Like in Maui, wildfires elsewhere, including the Marshall Fire between Boulder and Denver, Colo., can move with incredible and frightening speed. Firefighters have lost their lives because fires suddenly move with neck-breaking speed, preventing smoke jumpers from taking life-saving refuge under their fire shelters.

If we understand the physics, speed, nature and most importantly, the cause of most urban-wildland interface fires, we can do something to prevent some, not all, but most of these fires. Let’s go back to that presentation I made in Boulder nearly 20 years ago. FEMA and the United States Fire Administration produced a booklet explaining the need to better manage our grasslands and forests. The solution is quite simple, but an almost unmovable mindset prevents us from doing what we should be doing.

Maui residents John Rey Serrano and Lexie Lara look from a road above Lahaina Town in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Many environmentalists believe we stop wildfires as soon as they are spotted. Starting in the late 1800s, for nearly a century, fire suppression was America's national policy, putting out fires as soon as they start. While that successfully reduced the amount of forest burned, over time it led to a buildup of highly flammable dead trees and brush on the forest floor. Stopping a wildfire as soon as it starts seems to be common sense. Don’t let the fire get out control. Stop it before it burns down homes, businesses and destroys property. Few would argue against that policy.

The unintended consequences of putting out fires immediately should be obvious. It stops Mother Nature from doing her job. Stopping fires in their tracks leaves dead trees, dried grass, pine needles -- everything that dries out and becomes fuel for other fires -- and only makes subsequent fires even worse. When a fire breaks out under these conditions, suddenly you have an out-of-control fire that destroys lives, homes and businesses.

What is the solution? Better forest management. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) explains it best.

“The reality is, if you thin a forest, everybody wins,” Gianforte told Montana Free Press in aJuly conversation about climate change. “We get more habitat, there’s more wildlife, there’s more recreation. The forest becomes more resilient to wildfire. … it doesn’t burn as hot, and it doesn’t burn in the crown.”

Back to Boulder two decades ago. There was significant pushback — as if people were offended that FEMA would be advocating cleaning up the forests. Apparently, everything needed to be au naturel.FEMA has been advocating for better forest management for decades. Yet, we still fail to put this into practice.

While there are numerous criticisms of the Maui fires to be written about, the foremost cause, according to wildfire expert, climate scientist and professor at the University of Hawaii Camilo Mora, is easily described as “vegetation grows quickly amid rainfall, but also dries out in drought. Left unattended, the vegetation is ripe for a quick burn during a fire. And that's what … happened in the Maui wildfire, as a result of not enough being done.”

This is an example of how we never seem to learn from history. And failure to do so destroyed homes, burned down businesses and tragically cost lives. That mindset must stop.

Michael D. Brown was the under secretary of Homeland Security and director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (FEMA) under President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005, and previously FEMA general counsel and deputy director from 2001 to 2003.