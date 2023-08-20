As the death toll continues to climb from fires that devastated the historic resort city of Lahaina on Maui, many people are wondering whether some deaths could have been prevented. What started as a tragedy fanned by the winds of Mother Nature has become an investigation into whether residents had enough warning and other decisions made during the wildfires.

Authorities in Hawaii have said they are opening multiple investigations into the overall handling of the fires that swept across the landscape. Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) was quoted as saying, “We underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire. …We have got to make sure that we do better.”

For decades, residents in California and Florida have consistently prepared to help themselves in the event of a natural disaster such as, respectively, an earthquake or hurricane.

When disasters have hit those states, tens of thousands of people have found themselves in need of help. Many people prepare by having enough water, non-perishable food, batteries, flashlights, generators, emergency radios, self-contained phone chargers, medical supplies and escape routes, but others do little or nothing to prepare for a worst-case scenario. Some assume that the government will be there for them in their time of need.

As one who has survived two earthquakes and several hurricanes, I can tell you that, in large part, the government will not be there. You and your family likely will be on your own if a disaster strikes.

The Emergency Alert System is tested regularly across the nation, signaling that the government will be there in the event of a calamity. Sadly, that’s not always the case. The odds are high that you will be the one who saves you. Why? One reason may be that, depending upon your city, county and state, many government officials may not have the required expertise, competence or education to react as they should, all because the filling of those jobs was based on partisan affiliations or political ideologies.

When protecting the public is the issue, the qualifications that should matter over all others are experience and competence — especially when those involve city hall, county government, police and fire departments, utility companies, hospitals, public schools and even, perhaps, the National Guard, the very entities and sectors you must count on in a disaster.

In a disaster, I really don't care how someone voted in the last election or what they believe. I want the most qualified, capable person to save my life and property.

We still don’t know exactly what happened in Hawaii to cause such a disaster and unthinkable loss of life. Predictably, some people already are using the tragedy to score political, ideological or advocacy points, blaming it on the people or things they oppose instead of looking for serious answers and solutions.

Yet, at the very least, if mistakes, unheeded warnings and lack of accountability are not swept under the rug when the investigation into Maui’s fires is complete, it should serve as a lasting reminder that people must prepare themselves for potential disasters, with escape routes and the necessary supplies at the ready. And then, if government officials do ride to the rescue, hopefully they will be the most qualified responders possible.

Douglas MacKinnon served in the White House as a writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and afterward in a joint command at the Pentagon.