Wildfires in Hawaii seem out of place, but they aren’t. I study fire conditions, and I know perfectly well that Hawaii faces some of the same risks that have become familiar in widening swaths of the United States. Why did I find myself agreeing with people who said they never expected fires like this on Maui?

Because part of me wants to believe there’s somewhere to escape real-world threats, including fires. It's comforting to imagine Hawaii as a place where people have gotten away from the impacts of climate change, where they live in a lush, tropical garden, closer to harmony with their natural environment. So, it’s all the more jarring to see it on fire.

An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

It can be tempting to view this week’s fires as the confluence of bad luck: an offshore storm and a distant high-pressure air mass generating dry winds, just as fires sparked in a drought-stricken area, during a period of hot weather, near a coastal community that regularly experiences strong downslope wind gusts. Those conditions all happening at once are essentially the components of fire weather, which makes it far easier for wildfires to spread out of control. Our changing climate is making fire weather increasingly common all across much of the country (and the world), and while fire weather doesn’t necessarily cause wildfires, it makes disasters like the tragedy of Lahaina far more likely.

And it may be bad luck for a fire to start in the worst possible place, at the worst possible time, but the consequences can’t be dismissed so easily. Our bad luck has been engineered by pollution, mostly from burning fossil fuels, which has warmed the entire planet, changed the climate and increased the areas and the days in which conditions boost the chances of massive fires. There are more “worst possible” places and times for fires to break out than there used to be, and so there are more deadly fires.

Courtesy of Climate Central Courtesy of Climate Central

People living in the West have been exposed to some of the sharpest increases in fire risk, but fire weather has proliferated in other parts of the United States. Fire seasons have doubled and tripled in areas of the Southwest and the Great Plains, especially where long-term drought has dried out entire regions. Even in the wetter South and up the East Coast, fire weather is increasingly common —including along the fringes of major cities like New York, where more and more people have moved into areas that place communities at risk from wildfires.

There are no safe havens from climate change — in Hawaii or anywhere else. Wildfire is only one of a miserable array of threats made worse by a warming world, although it’s a danger that extends into more places than many people realize. And fires, like this week’s in Maui, even as they happen more often, are still somewhat rare. (Although even in Maui, major fires in recent years, including 2019, “the year of fire,” raised the alarm about this emerging threat.)

That’s part of the reason climate action has been too slow to keep up with the growing risk. Until people experience the still-rare disasters that climate change makes more frequent, the need to act might not seem urgent. Human-engineered bad luck happens somewhere else while life goes on more or less the same elsewhere. Until it doesn’t.

It’s important to point out that governments and industries and corporations, and communities are increasingly taking meaningful action to address climate change, reducing emissions and working to protect people and property from the worst of the impacts — but not fast enough. Risks everywhere are rising in response to global warming, and they will keep on rising until carbon pollution is completely stopped. When that happens, the bad luck we’ve engineered will finally start to turn.

Kaitlyn Trudeau is a senior research associate at Climate Central, a climate science nonprofit organization that analyzes and researches climate-related issues. Her research includes analyzing atmospheric influences on Western wildfire risk. She has a B.A. in physical geography from California State University, Sacramento and a M.S. in geography from the University of Nevada, Reno, where her research focused on climate change in the Arctic region.