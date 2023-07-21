Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been a thorn in Joe Biden’s side since he became president. In 2024, Manchin could be a dagger to the president’s heart.

As a member of the U.S. Senate, he consigned several Biden congressional initiatives to the legislative scrap heap, and he has reduced the scope of many other bills like the Inflation Reduction Act that did pass. If Manchin had been a dependable Democratic vote — like fellow red-state Democrat Sen. Jon Tester of Montana — the president might have been able to pass bolder economic relief legislation early in his term that might have had a more significant impact on economic growth by now.

Manchin’s affinity for fossil fuel projects and his state’s economic dependence on coal have made him appear especially hostile to the president’s environmental and clean-energy agenda. Weather chaos reigns supreme nationally and in West Virginia. Climate-change-driven weather disasters like drought and wildfires, as well as more severe tornados, torrential rains and oppressive heat, cause untold human suffering and economic devastation. Meanwhile, Manchin stands firm in opposition to the president’s bold agenda to fight climate change while the world burns.

That was then — but now he might become an obstacle to the president’s quest for a second term.

If Manchin were to run for the White House, his candidacy would be double trouble for Democrats next year. If he runs as an independent, he might draw enough votes away from lukewarm Biden supporters to tip the balance to former President Donald Trump or another GOP hopeful. In that case, his Senate seat would almost certainly fall into Republican hands, which would make it even more difficult for Democrats to maintain control of the upper chamber.

On July 18, he spoke in New Hampshire at St. Anselm College for a No Labels event billed as “The Common Sense Townhall.” His appearance teased a potential independent presidential campaign in 2024. The goal of the organization is to raise $70 million for an independent unity presidential candidate in 2024.

His flirtation with a No Labels presidential race is a sign of trouble at home and a warning to politicians who play to the middle in a highly polarized political climate. At the New Hampshire event, Manchin warned the audience that the parties have “gone too far right and too far left.”

His attempt to straddle the middle hasn’t helped him back home. The prominent progressive Texas populist Jim Hightower says, “There's nothing in the middle of the road but yellow stripes and dead armadillos.” Manchin’s vulnerability at home proves the point.

A poll conducted in May by East Carolina University in the Mountain State had Manchin trailing his potential GOP opponent in 2024, Gov. Jim Justice, by more than 20 points. It’s rarely ever a good sign when a longtime and well-known incumbent starts his campaign with the support of only one-third of the electorate. Out of desperation, Manchin may jump from the fire into the frying pan — leaping into the presidential race before he is pushed out of his Senate seat.

Joe Biden, Joe Manchin Alex Wong/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Or he might be teasing an independent presidential run as an effort to separate himself from national Democrats to buttress his middle-of-the-road credentials in West Virginia.

If Manchin or any other prominent candidate runs on the No Labels ticket, it represents a major road bump obstructing the president’s reelection.

Moderate midterm voters supported Democratic candidates over Trump-endorsed ideologues despite their misgivings about Biden. A third-party candidacy could give these voters a safe haven in 2024.

A poll conducted in June for NBC News demonstrated that an independent third-party candidacy could seriously undermine Democratic fortunes. The bad news for the president is that more than two out of every five registered voters were receptive to a third-party effort. The even worse news is a majority of the voters in core Democratic groups — including African Americans, Latinos, young voters and 2020 primary supporters of Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — are open to the idea.

No Labels has already raised millions of dollars, much of the money from conservative high-rollers who likely see the potential for wreaking havoc on the Biden reelection campaign. Many of the funders for the organization are also generous contributors to GOP campaigns. One of the reported funders of No Labels is Harland Crow, a billionaire who is at the center of Supreme Court ethics concerns relating to his high-end gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas.

The devil is in the details when it comes to polling on independent candidacies. There might be generic interest in an independent third-party candidacy — but when push comes to shove, the reality is not as rosy. Once No Labels picks a specific candidate at its convention in Dallas next April, he or she will have a kick-me sign on their back. Then, there’s the pesky problems of gaining access to nationally televised debates and of jumping through the imposing hoops of ballot access in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A moderate like Manchin would not attract much support from disenchanted progressives. Neither would other potential No Labels possibilities like former Republican Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, who appeared with the West Virginia senator at the rally in the Granite State.

An independent candidate might not win many or even any electoral voters but still have a major impact on the outcome. As an independent candidate, Ross Perot finished way back among the major party players in 1992. But he drew votes from the GOP incumbent George H.W. Bush who alienated Americans with his neglect of the economy and helped the Democratic challenger Bill Clinton to win with only 43% of the vote. As the famous New York Yankees catcher and baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra often said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

No Labels co-chairman Joe Lieberman said recently that the group would ultimately stay out of the 2024 race if putting forward a candidate would be a "spoiler" in electing a Democratic or Republican nominee — but it’s hard to see any scenario where pushing a third-party candidate in U.S. elections would be anything but a spoiler.

No Labels advocates should be careful about what they wish for. The law of unintended consequences is a dominant force in American politics. No Labels may hope to elect a non-ideological president, but they might give Trump a second term instead. So much for moderation and common sense.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the "aggressively progressive" political podcast, "Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon."