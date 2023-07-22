The Trump administration was right on several salient foreign policy points, from insisting that NATO allies meet their Wales Pledge obligations to promoting the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, and especially in turning the tide on China policy. These substantive matters continue, to varying degrees, to inform current U.S. policies. Yet the style of President Trump’s conduct of international affairs, which was roundly criticized during his term, seems to serve only as a negative example that his successor assiduously avoids.

Two interrelated aspects of Trumpian diplomacy are stake. First, Trump often treated international affairs as a matter of personal relations with world leaders, whether it was the short-lived “bromance” with Emmanuel Macron or wining and dining China’s Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago. The presumption beneath this personalization of policy was that direct connections between leaders might facilitate transactions — the famous, if often elusive “deals” — that otherwise would disappear in the labyrinths of the State Department and foreign ministries.

The Biden administration operates in a diametrically opposite manner, taking foreign policy away from the colorful unpredictability of leaders and returning it to the gray regularity of professionals and bureaucrats: the personality difference between Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo and Antony Blinken speaks volumes on this point.

Yet, more controversial than Trump’s stylistic personalization of policy were his specific choices of political leaders with whom he bonded. He labeled Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MbS, his “friend,” praised Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoğan as “a hell of a leader,” and underscored how much he “liked” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although that relationship later soured when Netanyahu reached out to President-elect Biden.

Personal politics can be mercurial. Yet precisely these leaders, whom Trump embraced, for all their differences, are viewed by parts of the American public and commentariat as exemplars of precisely that authoritarian style, symptomatic of the same threat Trump allegedly embodies himself.

President Biden has taken the opposite tack. He generally appears to eschew strong personal ties with other world leaders. During his long political career that has included vigorous involvement in foreign policy — the “experience” he now touts — he did not shy away from direct engagement with foreign leaders. His current reluctance to do so may reflect limitations that are increasingly discussed in terms of doubts about his mental acuity.

Whatever the reason for Biden’s avoidance of strong positive relations — he does not do “bromance” — he has been no shrinking violet when it comes to negative messaging, precisely toward the trio whom his predecessor had bear-hugged. MbS became a “pariah” — not only for candidate Biden, for whom strident language might have been productive during the campaign, but also for the president, even after more diplomatic language would have been more productive for cultivating bilateral relations. Similarly, the president and his administration have made no bones about their dislike for Erdoğan, signaling the hope that he would not win reelection. Ironically, it may well have been American support for the Turkish opposition that pushed Erdoğan over the finish line, given the extensive anti-American sentiment among the Turkish electorate.

The same pattern of animosity Biden has shown toward MbS and Erdoğan holds for Netanyahu as well. According to tradition, the Israeli prime minister should have been invited to the White House by now. For now, this hospitality remains a vague prospect, at best. To be sure, the partnership between Washington and Jerusalem is so multi-tiered and political sensitivities are so strong that there are few public dissonances on the order of the “pariah” rhetoric. Yet the differences just below the surface are powerful, especially the conflict between the continued effort by the Biden administration to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran and Israel’s perception of Iran as an existential threat to its security.

The treatment of MbS, Erdoğan and Netanyahu are hardly identical cases, but they share a common denominator: The Biden administration has chosen to freeze out some leaders of key partner countries. This behavior is, therefore, reminiscent of the personalized politics seen during the Trump administration, but in reverse: Instead of projecting exuberant warmth, Biden casts a negative, even vindictive chill.

One should ask whether a hostile style is productive as an effective conduct of American foreign policy: Does one really do better with vinegar than honey? It certainly did not work well when Biden pleaded with the Saudi crown prince to increase oil production. Instead, the ad hominem animosity has only pushed Riyadh closer to Beijing, jeopardizing a U.S.-Saudi partnership that dates to the Roosevelt administration.

This diplomacy of personalized hostility — arguably the exact opposite of what “diplomacy” should connote — is especially troubling in these three cases. Each country is a strategic actor that deserves serious statecraft, rather than symbolic virtue-signaling. Saudi Arabia remains vital to the global oil economy, which will not disappear overnight; it is also the symbolic center of the Muslim world. Turkey is a vital NATO ally — absolutely indispensable, for example, for Swedish accession — and the key to Black Sea strategy with Russia. Israel may be a small country, but it punches far above its weight in technology and intelligence, and it is the dominant regional power in the Middle East. Alienating their respective leaders damages U.S. interests.

Nonetheless, President Biden and his foreign policy team appear to have chosen to vilify these three. Why? It is obvious that Washington would have preferred a different leader in each of Riyadh, Ankara and Jerusalem and, with little subtlety, tried to influence the selection processes. In the latter two cases, one might even question whether election interference occurred; in Riyadh, there are no elections. It says a lot about the limits of American power that Washington could not hoist its preferred alternative into power anywhere. Yet the mere fact that there were alternatives is hardly sufficient grounds to justify a patently unproductive diplomacy.

More credibly, these three leaders, for all the differences among them, have been instrumentalized as the poster boys of an ascendant illiberalism, which is the hypothesis with which parts of American public opinion — spanning the administration, the media and polite society — tries to explain the Trump phenomenon. The specificities of political culture in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel all disappear when the respective leaders are, willy-nilly, reduced to replicas of what is taken, often wrongly, to be Trumpism.

The habit of understanding the world in the categories of domestic American politics is the definition of provincialism: Instead of engaging with overseas realities, our foreign policy is trapped in the domestic echo chamber of caricature and polarization. Ironically, this aspirationally anti-Trumpian gesture — the cold-shouldering of the former president’s favored ones — simplistically repeats the Trumpian style of diplomacy, still making the political personal, but now as rejection rather than embrace. His melody lingers on.

Russell A. Berman, the Walter A. Haas Professor in the Humanities at Stanford University, is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and a co-chair of the Working Group on Islamism and the International Order.