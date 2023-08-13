Australian anthropologist Grant McCall had a vision for peace that extended from the southern Pacific to the Korean peninsula. A symbol of his quest for goodwill and tranquility in Korea was the Jeju King Cherry tree, and his dream of the way to pursue peace was to plant some of them in and around the resort area of Wonson on North Korea’s southeastern coast.

Grant’s dream was no doubt impossible while the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, insisted on engaging in rhetorical threats and ordering missile tests. Still, Grant was irrepressibly optimistic. Why not, he suggested, run cruise boats from that new South Korean naval base on the southern coast of Jeju, the island 52 miles south of the Korean mainland, all the way up the east coast to the port of Wonson? That’s where Kim is ordering construction of a much enlarged tourist complex not far from his own palatial home by the harbor.

Grant’s notion seemed whimsical, if not farcical, but the long-range future of North-South Korea relations is unpredictable. Might Grant’s dream come true 10 or 20 or more years from now? Don’t rule it out. In the twists and turns of modern Korean history, we’ve had no end of surprises, not all of them bad.

Sadly, Grant will never know. He died shortly after a Zoom conference at which I read, and enlarged on, a statement by him about those cherry trees.

“The Jeju King Cherry tree, also known as Wangbunnamu, is a symbol of peace, nutrition and sweetness,” said Grant’s statement that I read on his behalf. “Previously it was thought to be the same as the Japanese cherry tree, but they are genetically distinct.” Like those famous Jeju tangerines, King Cherries “thrive on the slopes of Mount Halla” — the peak that soars nearly 2,000 meters above Jeju — as “a dramatic symbol of Jeju World Peace Island.”

Grant made a careful distinction between the Jeju King Cherry and “the more common Japanese Yoshino cherry tree.” A study, he wrote, had revealed in 2011 that cherry trees planted at American University in Washington were Yoshino trees of the sort the Japanese in 1912 had presented to the U.S. and planted around the tidal basin of the Potomac River in Washington.

The story, however, does not stop there. Louis Goodman, retired dean of American University’s School of International Service, points out that Syngman Rhee in 1943 planted four Yoshino cherry trees on the AU campus.

Rhee, who returned to South Korea with the blessing of the victorious Gen. Douglas MacArthur after the Japanese surrender of 1945, “declared that Japanese assertions that Yoshinos were Japanese were incorrect,” Goodman told me. “Since then, with the cooperation of the Korean Forestry Service, a grove of these trees has been planted on our campus and, in 2011 a replacement for one of the original four (which had died) was gifted to AU by Korea’s Ambassador Han Duk-soo.”

Goodman elaborated on the origin and heritage of the cherry trees in a lengthy but yet unpublished article, a draft of which he made available to me, tracing the evolution of the Yoshino and Jeju King Cherry trees. The article quotes the AU student newspaper, The Eagle, as reporting “considerable attention” at the planting focusing on what to call them in the darkest days of World War II.

Since the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941, according to the newspaper, “attempts have been made to use several different names,” the most successful of which had been “Oriental Blossoms.” The university president, Paul F Douglass, was confident the Koreans “had furnished proof that the trees were really of Korean origin and should rightfully be known as Korean Cherry Trees.”

The Washington Monument peeks through the annual cherry blossoms in bloom along the tidal basin in Washington, D.C. Japan presented the trees to the U.S. but trees at American University's Washington campus came from Korea. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Considerable scientific research has focused on the differences between Yoshino and King Cherry trees, and a “Korean garden” now adorns the AU campus. Ko Chang-hoon, professor emeritus at Jeju University and a driving force behind the movement to promote the significance of the cherry trees, quotes Ambassador Han, dedicating the garden in 2011, as saying he hoped visitors would “truly feel the landscape of Korea.” It would, he said, serve as “a reminder and inspiration to the future generations of Koreans and Americans of the bonds” between Korea and the U.S.

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Korea Forest Research Institute “confirmed that the trees, like those on the Tidal Basin, shared genetic material with the wild cherry trees of Jeju Island,” according to Ko. “Although Americans had long assumed the trees were of Japanese origin,” said Ko, “it turned out they were from Jeju.”

If only Grant McCall had lived, he would be calling for another momentous show of appreciation for the Jeju King Cherry tree: the planting of groves in North Korea. Appropriately, the first such grove should be named for Grant, in memory of his dedication to the “Jeju World Peace Island bio-diplomacy initiative.” Or, as Ko Chang-hoon suggests, “Wangbunnamu Diplomacy and International Peace” — “Wangbunnamu and the Nonviolence Movement.”

Donald Kirk has been a journalist for more than 60 years, covering conflict in Asia and the Middle East. Now a freelance correspondent covering North and South Korea, he is the author of several books about Asian affairs.