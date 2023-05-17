John F. Kennedy was born lucky, but at least he had the grace to understand this. The scion of a wealthy family, he used his father’s riches to educate himself. This was particularly true in the 1950s, when the young senator used his personal wealth to travel, seeing the world first-hand. Through what amounted to a series of personal fact-finding missions, young JFK visited such far-flung places as Japan, India, South Korea and Vietnam.

The practical outcome of all this travel led to Kennedy intellectually turning his back on the unimaginative foreign policy blob of his generation, an intellectually sterile U.S. establishment that still reflexively sided with America’s rapidly declining World War II allies, rather than the emerging Third World, as it was known at the time. But Kennedy, having seen this emerging world personally, knew that courting it was critical to America’s future.

So, over the looming issue of the Algerian War — in which the French Empire brutally but ineffectually tried to keep control over its North African colony in the face of a nascent independence movement blessed with local political legitimacy — Kennedy chose to take the intellectual road less taken. For the first time making a name for himself nationally, JFK, disdaining the blob, argued that the U.S. should support the Algerian cause for good realist reasons. First, the locals were bound to win. Second, the French Empire was on its last legs. Third, supporting emerging countries in the developing world was entirely in America’s long-term strategic interests because, over time, both economically and strategically, this rising geostrategic force might make the difference as to who triumphed in the Cold War.

The Biden administration, which has spent an inordinate amount of time patting itself on the back over unifying the old West regarding the Ukraine war, should take a second look at the actual emerging strategic realities of this fateful conflict. The most striking fact about the war isn’t the fragile Western unity that has temporarily emerged over facing down Russia; it is the alarming reality that today’s emerging regional powers around the globe are studiously neutral over the war, despite persistent American efforts to browbeat them. Indeed, nine of the 10 most populous countries on the planet (all but the American exception) have remained neutral over the Ukraine conflict.

Important regional powers such as Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States and Argentina, and great powers such as India and China, have steadfastly refused to fall in line. What is going on here?

There are three basic practical reasons for the developing world’s curious neutrality, all of which point to the Kennedy Rule being even truer in our present era than it was in his. First, for much of the rising world, China is their largest trading partner, even as these countries tend to rely on the U.S. (and its weaponry) for their security. With America calamitously in a political situation where — for the only time in the country’s history — both major political parties are avowedly protectionist, this Janus-faced reality is not about to change.

The developing world does not wish to choose between China, the source of its economic security, and the U.S., the source of its strategic security. In this case, in terms of their own interests, neutralism between the two superpowers of our age just makes common sense.

Second, many of these regional powers have long-standing historical ties to either Russia or China, going back to the non-aligned movement of the Cold War. Old habits are politically hard to break and these personal diplomatic ties count for much in the rest of the world.

Third, as would be true at any other time throughout history, there is a certain logic to the study of geopolitics. The math of this is that if you are an emerging regional power, you do not want your agency hindered by being too much in the pocket of either superpower. In fact, playing them off one another often works best to maintain maximum strategic flexibility.

All these examples point to the larger fact that these developing countries have their own interests, which are all too often ignored by a Biden administration that nonsensically thinks it is self-evident that the rest of the world should merely agree with it. Rather, from their own point of view, the rising rest’s refuge in neutrality over both the Ukraine war and the emerging geopolitical contest with China makes eminent sense.

India, which recently became the world’s most populous country, is a case in point. While strategically New Delhi is alarmed about Chinese adventurism in the Indo-Pacific generally, and Chinese bullying over their disputed border in the Himalayas more specifically, the nationalist Modi government is also aware that its economic trade with China is vital for its future.

Likewise, India has long-standing ties with Russia, going back to Jawaharlal Nehru’s establishment of the global Non-Aligned Movement, which tilted toward the Soviet Union in the Cold War. The energy-starved subcontinent has taken up the slack (along with China) for Russia’s energy exports, buying Moscow’s oil and gas at a cut-rate price. Also, New Delhi still receives a plurality of its foreign-made weaponry from Russia.

Given that Indian foreign policy traditionally has centered on keeping its options open at almost all costs in the face of larger powers, to expect New Delhi to wholly embrace America in some sort of rigid alliance is not realistic, even as the subcontinent continues to drift towards Washington.

Bluntly, the superpower that emerges with the most allies in the brewing Sino-American global competition is likely to dominate our new era. The United States starts out in a good position with the European Union, the Anglosphere, and Japan firmly behind it, while China has only a weakened Russia in its camp, as India continues to drift between neutralism globally and a pro-American (or anti-Chinese) stance regionally.

However, at the next level down of global power — the regional power level — everything remains to play for. Rather than blithely assuming the rest of the world is bound to be with it, the Biden administration would do well to remember the Kennedy Rule: Focus on the rising rest in the developing world, which will help determine the nature of the unfolding era.

John C. Hulsman, Ph.D., is founder and managing partner of John C. Hulsman Enterprises, a global political risk firm. His other work can be found at: johnhulsman.substack.com.