As if the country needed another blow to the integrity of the Supreme Court, the Associated Press (AP) recently released a series of articles based on its lengthy investigation into the previously undisclosed, outside financial interests of the justices. On both sides of the ideological divide, many of the justices apparently are cashing in on their official positions well beyond their government salaries.

Some of these financial rewards may go beyond merely secretive and unsavory. They may push up against the line of financial entanglement that would be criminal for executive branch employees under federal conflict-of-interest laws, which prohibit government officials from accepting outside gifts offered because of their government status, even without any explicit quid pro quo or any impact on the justice’s decisions.

Since the justices are unwilling to adopt similar constraints for the Court voluntarily, Congress should do so.

Unfortunately, the legislation that the Senate is about to consider, while a useful first step, does not apply to the justices the same principle — that they are supposed to work exclusively for us.

The steady drumbeat of new disclosures is contributing to the collapse in public confidence in the court. Depending on the precise formulation of the question, public “trust and confidence” in the Court has plummeted over the past 25 years from around 80% to just 47%. In another recent poll, the public’s confidence in the Court has shrunk to just 25%. Only 11% of the country has a “great deal” of confidence in the Court.

Part of this public skepticism reflects dissatisfaction with particular decisions with which either conservatives or progressives disagree. But doubts about the actual integrity of the justices are new in American history. They pose a dire challenge to respect for the rule of law.

Recent exposes about the luxury trips that a billionaire businessman bestowed on Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife and about the costly arrangements made for Justice Samuel Alito’s holidays now are old news.

No fewer than five AP stories released on July 11 have painted a bipartisan portrait of a court composed of members only too willing to accept cushy speaking engagements or teaching gigs that are thinly veiled devices for reaping tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of travel and other benefits for themselves and their families — well beyond the substantial salaries (at least $285,000) that they agreed to accept for rendering public service.

For example, according to the AP’s review of records pried out of public universities, Justice Sonya Sotomayor and court personnel pressed universities to buy hundreds or thousands of her books when she accepted speaking engagements. She has received “at least $3.7 million since she joined the court in 2009” from books sales. The AP found that “the documents reveal repeated examples of taxpayer-funded court staff performing tasks for the justice’s book ventures, which workers in other branches of government are barred from doing.”

The AP’s review of emails and other documents show that “Supreme Court staff members have been directly engaged in facilitating book sales by asking schools how many copies they want to buy and by helping to arrange the purchase of mass quantities.” The AP was able to cite chapter and verse.

In connection with a 2019 college talk in Oregon, “a Sotomayor aide told organizers that ‘250 books is definitely not enough’.” Michigan State University purchased 11,000 copies of her books, and a Sotomayor “staffer” apparently brushed off Clemson’s proposal to acquire 60 copies, advising that “most institutions order in the ranges of 400 and up.”

Invitations to teach in exotic locations with fancifully light teaching loads provide another way to scoop up some cash and enjoy an all-expense-paid family vacation along the way. As the AP concluded, these trips are “light on classroom instruction, with ample time carved out for the justices’ leisure.” These trips, “which would cost the justices thousands of dollars if paid out of pocket, are in some cases subsidized by anonymous donors to the schools whose motivations can be difficult to assess.”

Among recent justices who have been paid substantial stipends in addition to travel and hotel expenses to teach in such locations as Hawaii, London, and Iceland were Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy, and Stephen Breyer. Virtually all the members of the current court have arranged such valuable perks.

One may ask: So what? Why shouldn’t the justices enjoy such fringe benefits?

One answer is the one that undermines the lame excuse offered by Thomas and Alito — that they were just accepting hospitality from friends. These were opportunistic friendships formed after they became Supreme Court justices. The wealthy often have sought the company of the powerful. And vice versa. It is hardly surprising that Supreme Court justices may find themselves pursued by persons and institutions in a position to curry a veneer of friendship coated with financial beneficence because of their positions.

There are sound reasons to object to such barter, which involves trading official stature for cash. In the executive branch, senior officials are forbidden by a federal criminal statute to accept any “supplementation of salary, as compensation for his services” as a government official.

In a case that I argued involving corporate bonuses paid to supplement the lower government salaries that the departing men would be receiving in public service in the Defense Department, the Supreme Court explained that Congress enacts “prophylactic rules that are intended to prevent even the appearance of wrongdoing.” A democracy, the Court said, “is effective only if the people have faith in those who govern, and that faith is bound to be shattered when high officials … engage in activities which arouse suspicions of malfeasance and corruption.”

When the justices accepted appointment to the court, they agreed that they would render vitally important public service in return for the salary provided by the taxpayers, the hardly stingy and constitutionally guaranteed salary of nearly $300,000 per year. It taints that bargain to traffic in the kinds of “side hustles” that seem to characterize and demean a Court unregulated by Congress or by the justices’ own sense of decency.

Philip Allen Lacovara was deputy solicitor general of the United States for criminal and national security matters, counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor and president of the District of Columbia Bar.