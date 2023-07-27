"This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed. Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight."

That was House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Fox News on Monday, talking about House GOP investigations which allege that millions of dollars in foreign funds were funneled through shell companies to Biden family members and associates.

McCarthy's comments came after two IRS whistleblowers testified before a House Oversight committee last week regarding the Biden family’s overseas business deals while Joe Biden was vice president. One email found on Hunter Biden's laptop mentioned “the big guy” who was to receive 10 percent of profits.

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to members of the press in a hallway of the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. McCarthy later held a media availability with reporters to discuss a potential impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Joe Biden that would focus on the Biden family's alleged financial misconduct. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Who did you infer that the big guy may be?” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) asked at one point during the hearing.

“That email, ‘10 held by H for the big guy’ — from what I understand that to be, is President Biden, his dad,” IRS agent and whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified. He and his supervisor and fellow whistleblower, Gary Shapley, both veteran IRS agents, also testified that prosecutors would not sign off on pursuing leads that might involve President Biden.

Given McCarthy's comments and the whistleblowers’ testimony regarding Joe Biden's possible involvement in his son's business deals despite repeated denials, it's almost impossible to see how impeachment proceedings don't begin in the Republican-controlled House.

This is especially true if Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer, testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and confirms everything whistleblowers Ziegler and Shapley alleged. If that is the case, the United States would have a sitting president who may be compromised by foreign adversaries, most notably China.

Yet the big problem for Republicans going down the impeachment path is two-fold. For starters, much of the media will dismiss the proceedings as a weaponization of the gavel and a tactic to distract Americans from Donald Trump's upcoming courtroom battles.

CNN and MSNBC refused to carry the IRS whistleblower testimony live. And when the testimony was covered, it was met with extreme skepticism by many, including NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali on Meet the Press, who referred to Ziegler and Shapley as "so-called whistleblowers." Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, used the same "so-called" term and described the hearing as a "malignant clown show."

Apparently, whistleblowers are brave truth-tellers until they're not.

Here's how the Associated Press reported on the IRS whistleblower hearing:

"House Republicans raised unsubstantiated allegations Wednesday against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances as they summoned IRS whistleblowers to testify publicly for the first time about claims the Justice Department improperly interfered with a tax investigation into Biden’s son Hunter. Still, House Republicans are deepening their own investigation, making broad claims of corruption and wrongdoing by the Bidens, which they acknowledge have not been proven to be true.”

ABC News also appeared to be partisan — through the bias of omission. On the day that Shapley and Ziegler testified, the network's evening newscast spent 2 minutes and 27 seconds during its top-rated 22-minute news show on Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump but dedicated zero minutes and zero seconds to the whistleblowers’ testimony.

From the looks of it, the House GOP will be on its own as it continues its investigations, because a sizable majority of the press doesn't have even a hint of curiosity about getting to the truth through the kind of investigative reporting conducted during, say, the Watergate scandal. Instead, judging by some of the headlines, many appear to just want the whole thing to go away:

NPR: “With No Evidence Of Wrongdoing, House GOP Continues Biden Probes"

Politico: “Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president"

If McCarthy and fellow Republican lawmakers decide to go down the impeachment road, they won't receive even a fraction of the favorable headlines then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received during her first impeachment of Trump. Pelosi was rewarded with glowing headlines at the time and, later, with a gushing HBO documentary directed by (checks notes) her daughter.

The GOP’s second challenge on a Biden impeachment concerns the end result: Can the proceedings convince House and Senate Democrats of the commission of high crimes by the president? Even if the evidence is obvious and overwhelming, the Blue Team is accomplished at sticking together — and most of the media will be dismissive of the proceedings even before they begin.

If Biden is impeached in the House, which takes a simple majority, voting to actually remove him from office would begin in the Senate, where the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote to convict. Republicans would need to convince 17 Democratic senators to join them in ousting Biden. And if they somehow succeeded, the country would be left with President Kamala Harris, who sits in a recent NBC News poll at 32% favorability, a record low for vice president net favorability.

One could only imagine where Harris's polling numbers would go if she had to conduct a press conference, something she never did as a presidential candidate nor as vice president. (For context, Mike Pence conducted multiple press conferences as Trump's vice president.) And for all of Biden's faults and poor decisions during his presidency, the prospect of President Harris is one that would inspire confidence among few.

The chances are excellent that McCarthy will launch an impeachment inquiry when Congress returns from its August recess. It may be warranted, based on everything we're seeing and hearing and on the many unanswered questions.

And when all is said and done, Joseph R. Biden may very well become the fourth president besides Andrew Jackson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to be successfully impeached.

But without removal, that could very well backfire on the GOP while serving as rocket fuel for Biden's currently rudderless reelection campaign. And that is a prospect the House speaker should weigh heavily.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.