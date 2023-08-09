You've probably heard what poll after poll has had to say about the American public's trust in media: It's at or near an all-time low in all categories. Trust, which Gallup has been surveying longer than anyone, was once at 72% among voters in 1976 and at 54% as recently as 2003.

Then the bottom dropped out in 2016, dipping all the way to just 32% of those surveyed saying they trusted the press. That's a 40-point plunge since the post-Watergate era. And when broken down by party, just 12% of Republicans trust the media a great deal, compared to 52% of Democrats.

This may be why a recent survey by The Economist and YouGov, showing The Weather Channel is the most trusted among 54 media organizations, should be a gut-punch to the other 53 included in the survey. Yes, you read that correctly: The Weather Channel (TWC), which Americans are 53 points more likely to call trustworthy as they are to call it untrustworthy, tops all other broadcast news outlets. In fact, per YouGov's summary of the survey: "The Weather Channel is just one of two outlets polled about that a majority of Republicans trust; the other one is Fox News (56% of Republicans trust it, with a net trust score among them of +41)."

TWC is followed by taxpayer-funded PBS (+30), the U.K.'s BBC (+29), and The Wall Street Journal (+24) in terms of trust by U.S. viewers and readers, which exactly mirrors the same results as The Economist/YouGov 2022 survey.

All of that said, President Biden just sat down for an edited pre-taped interview with The Weather Channel that undoubtedly will focus on anything but the top pressing issues facing the country today, such as the economy, gas prices, illegal immigration, crime, education, energy independence, foreign policy especially as it pertains to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the administration's limp stance towards our biggest adversary, China.

No surprise, because this is a channel that focuses on meteorology, so no one should expect meteorologist Stephanie Abrams to broach the growing Hunter Biden bribery scandal, as one example. Just last week, Hunter's business partner, Devon Archer, took questions from House Oversight Committee investigators and shared shocking details of Joe Biden attending dinners with his son's overseas business partners or sitting in on at least 20 phone calls with those partners. The president to this day has insisted he never spoke to his son in any capacity about his business dealings. Abrams will focus on climate change instead.

"At the Grand Canyon — the President will tape an interview on his plan to combat climate change, addressing the threat posed by extreme weather and to promote resilience," announced White House communications director Ben LaBolt. "Meeting viewers where they are — including those who don’t tune into political news on a regular basis.”

Yes: Meeting viewers where they are. And just how many viewers does The Weather Channel average? Try 95,000 on average despite being in 80 million homes, which comes to less than 2,000 viewers per U.S. state tuning in. Overall, TWC is the 75th most-popular channel on television. Highly trusted, but little-watched.

Let's put it another way: You could take every Weather Channel viewer, send them off to Michigan Stadium on the campus of the University of Michigan, and still have more than 10,000 seats left over.

If the president is looking to go through the motions by doing an interview just for the sake of saying, "See? I did one," all basically without being seen, this is the right place to go to.

As for the print side, don't expect Mr. Biden to sit down with many (or maybe any) newspaper reporters before the 2024 election — because here's the stat to end all stats around media avoidance and complete lack of transparency: As president, Biden has yet to grant even one interview to any newspaper reporter, which is unprecedented.

Biden has yet to sit down with the editorial board of the New York Times, which every president has done at this point in their first term. Biden has yet to hold a solo press conference on U.S. soil since November 2022, shortly after the midterms. That's nine months ago.

The plan, of course, is probably simple: It's August; Americans are on vacation and therefore largely tuned out from the news, or focused on Donald Trump's legal challenges because that's getting almost all the coverage right now. From here, Team Biden simply hopes this all blows over while blaming “Extreme Mega-MAGA Republicans” for conducting a witch-hunt.

This same approach worked in 2020, the thought process by Biden's handlers likely goes, and it can work again in 2023 and 2024.

We're even at the point where the president is joke-bragging about ignoring the media. Per the official White House transcript of Biden's remarks at The White House Correspondents dinner in April: "In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office. (Laughter.) I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away. (Laughter.)"

The fact that so many in the room that night laughed as the president mocked their collective apathy about an almost total lack of access speaks volumes.

So, Joe Biden sits down for a hard-hitting interview with The Weather Channel this week. Climate change will be the primary focus, which ranks near the bottom of Gallup's "most important problem" poll in terms of what most matters to voters.

This is classic political dodgeball, which Biden's handlers have perfected thanks to a media that seemingly isn't interested in holding those currently in power to account.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.