My 11- and 13-year-olds have been cold and flu incubators since their first days at pre-school. If you have kids, you certainly know the experience of sharing almost every bug that comes to town with all the families in your kids' peer groups. As good citizens we often sacrifice our workdays to accommodate kid sickdays, because we don't want to be the culprit that sends their kid out with a contagious sniffle or cough. But there is a glaring problem, because we sent them the day before, while the infection was brewing and potentially spreading.

With summer coming to an end, now is the time to stock up on tissues and wipes and sanitizers and change the air filters. Cold and flu seasons are coming to our schools and neighborhoods soon.

Along with supplies, this is a good time to strategize about keeping homes, schools, businesses and churches infection-free, to the extent that is possible. The CDC provides guidance, starting with two strategies: the multi-step process of cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting; and improved ventilation.

Deep cleaning clears away most infectious agents on surfaces but doesn’t necessarily kill them. Sanitizing clears even more. It is disinfecting that kills off any pathogens left. Unfortunately, unless the disinfected site is sealed, the germs soon come back, so the process needs to be repeated frequently. Not only that, but as we just saw with COVID, cleaning surfaces does nothing to stop respiratory viruses from spreading through the air.

For improved ventilation the CDC recommends installing HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, with a high MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values) rating. These filters trap most particles larger than a third of a micron, and therefore most pathogens never make it to us. But trapping pathogens and killing them are not the same.

In 2013 studies determined that chemicals called cationic polymers (compounds with a strong positive charge) are potentially powerful antimicrobial agents. Research accelerated with the onset of the pandemic, leading to commercially available technologies that can be integrated into a wide variety of products like air and water filters, cloth, paints and lacquers (two companies that sell these new technologies are www.kemira.com in Finland and www.cpolartechnologies.com in the U.S., Canada and UK). These are already in use in health care facilities, and these new compounds are well received by infections disease experts who are aware of them.

Dr. Michael Mansour of Harvard Medical School describes the new technology as “an essential interrupter, breaking the chain of infectious spread, reducing infection in many applications while improving overall health.” For the rest of us, just imagine a cloth mask that actually gets rid of viruses.

Cleaning and antimicrobial technologies can also be combined. For instance, air filtering that combines HEPA with UV-C light or ozone is significantly more effective than HEPA filtering alone, because many of the germs are killed. And minerals with demonstrated antimicrobial properties like copper, silver, zinc oxide or titanium oxide can be used in redesigning furnishings and fixtures that can otherwise collect pathogens.

Infections in our communities are highly problematic, especially with a shortage of antibiotics as well as growing resistance to them. They cost us productivity when we miss work or hire substitutes to stand in for under-the-weather teachers or workers. They cause us to require medical care, and in some cases may lead to severe long-term effects or even premature death.

We already spend a great deal to protect ourselves, but we need to take a closer look at the costs and benefits of taking on newer strategies to set a barrier between ourselves and illness.

If we never get a bug in the first place, we never have to treat it. For me, I’d sure be happy to just see my kids’ attendance records improve.

Ken Blaker is a Los Angeles-based healthcare and technology consultant focused on medical devices and FDA compliance.