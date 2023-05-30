The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently announced that it expects the next five years to break new records in global temperatures. Should this projection indeed materialize, it will be bad news not just for the environment but for Americans’ pocketbooks as well.

The WMO is 98% certain that one of the years between 2023 and 2027 will be the hottest on record, and it is 66% sure that at least one of these years will be more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (about 2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the pre-industrial average. The 1.5 C threshold has been outlined in the Paris Agreement as the point after which many of the effects of climate change will become irreversible. The reasons behind WMO’s predictions are the ongoing fossil-fueled climate change, compounded by the periodic El Niño event, which has an overall warming effect on the climate.

This summer could be one of the hottest ones yet. Summer months increase the need for air conditioning and occasionally stretch the energy grid capacity to its very limits. In 2021, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced that it would be running periodic outages during the hot Texas summer and asked consumers to use less electricity (just months after the historic Texas freeze that resulted in widespread blackouts and $1 billion in damages). This announcement is ironic in the state whose largest city, Houston, claims to be “the energy capital of the world” but is also a harbinger of things to come for all Americans.

As temperature averages move beyond 1.5 C above preindustrial levels, the consumption of electricity by air conditioning could exceed the nation’s generating capacity. In the long term, the solution to this problem is adding generators, but short-term effects will be rationing electricity through blackouts, and then lowering demand through higher prices.

Summer blackouts in the hot South are not just an inconvenience but a real risk to human health. During the 2003 heat wave in Western Europe, about 70,000 people died. Many of these deaths could have been prevented by greater access to air conditioning, which is far less common in Western European countries, even in public spaces. The effects of higher electricity prices will not be evenly spread: Such impacts are a form of regressive taxation and will affect the poorest Americans most profoundly. They are also the least able to supplant their electricity supply with household diesel generators if a blackout occurs.

Summer is a peak travel period for most Americans, which will also be affected by high fuel costs. During the summer months — June 1 to Sept. 15— the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandates that gasoline with lower vapor pressure be sold to minimize evaporation and air pollution. The composition of this summer-grade gasoline makes it more expensive, and its price at the pump is even further increased because of the high demand for it during these peak travel months. Thus, additional 20 to 30 cents per gallon are a very likely outcome of the warm summer.

Traveling by plane will be an alternative, but also an expensive one. During the past year, air ticket prices have increased by 25%, outpacing inflation and constituting the highest price hike since records began in 1989. As Americans still appear very keen to travel, possibly because of lifestyle shifts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand is strong, and prices are unlikely to drop before the end of the summer.

To be sure, these predictions could be thrown off by several factors. For example, peace in Ukraine could calm global energy markets. It appears unlikely, though, that Russian oil and gas would be reintegrated into global energy markets before the end of summer.

The effects of climate change have been known for decades, but many American city dwellers dismissed them as affecting the distant natural environment only. The second stage is currently being evidenced in higher energy demand, which brings with it increased costs. The inflation that the country and most of the world are experiencing now is in part caused by climate change — which increases the costs of food, air conditioning, flood and wildfire mitigation, along with many other things. In fact, in a recent survey conducted by business advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, more than 4,400 CEOs outlined climate change as one of the reasons behind rising costs.

Counterintuitively, that may be a good thing — people are more likely to do something about things that affect them economically rather than act on moral grounds to “save the planet.” It is perhaps the responsibility of their politicians and the media to make the connections between higher temperatures and higher prices abundantly clear.

Ognjen Miljanić is a professor of chemistry at the University of Houston, where he teaches on energy and sustainability. He is the author of “Introduction to Energy and Sustainability,” published by Wiley.