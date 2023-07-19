It’s Now or Never to Fund US Competitiveness in Science and Tech

During his recent trip to China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the two nations as having "profound differences." Developments here at home suggest that one of those differences, increasingly, is our willingness to invest in scientific innovation and the systems that drive it.

Investments in research and development (R&D) are vital for boosting productivity and laying a critical foundation for entrepreneurial dynamism. Our foreign competitors understand this well, and few better than China. After years of sustained investment, the Chinese industrial sector now invests more in R&D than all EU businesses combined. A rising Chinese science sector has helped contribute to a 400% increase in higher-value “triadic” patents over the last decade, and it is now third in such patenting activity globally. Earlier this year, the State Council announced a plan to radically restructure its domestic science system to accelerate rapid innovation, and China continues to make major bets in fields like quantum science and advanced robotics.

The U.S. has attempted a strategic response but in fits and starts. Last year’s CHIPS and Science Act threw down the innovation gauntlet and captured bipartisan priorities around emerging tech, STEM education and advanced manufacturing. Several new or expanded initiatives in the fiscal 2024 budget request would continue this momentum. But in reality, both Congress and the White House have been underfunding CHIPS and Science programs by billions to date. And while the recent debt ceiling deal avoided a worst-case scenario for R&D, discretionary spending still faces significant challenges, with R&D programs faring poorly early in this year’s appropriations cycle.

A plan for long-term fiscal health is critically important, but it’s also worth being clear-eyed about the consequences these policy choices have on our economic security. With our high-tech trade deficit zooming well past $200 billion last year, leaving investments on the table means ceding leadership and missing out on advanced industries — full stop.

Where We’re Ceding Leadership and Bypassing High Growth

Start, for instance, within the Department of Energy (DOE): The Office of Science — the largest funder of physical science and engineering — has proposed investments to drive next-generation technology in several areas. In microelectronics, science can lay the foundation for substantial advances in advanced computing materials and architectures, and the National Security Commission on AI recommended a ramping up of microelectronics R&D.

And in nuclear fusion, public and private interest is surging with the December breakthrough in net energy gain at the National Ignition Facility. DOE is looking to further drive momentum through an expansion of domestic industry partnerships, pursuit of technology roadmaps and establishment of new fusion science centers that will let the department “think more wildly” about achieving progress toward viable fusion energy.

Both areas are subject to fierce global competition, with Asian and European tech powers hunting for advantage. The winner gets to enjoy the fruits of the next-generation knowledge economy and high-tech manufacturing. Legislators should do what they can to ensure the rewards manifest here at home.

Another critical sector prioritized in CHIPS and Science is the portion of our economy combining life sciences research, biotechnology and manufacturing known as the “bioeconomy.” With a value approaching $1 trillion, it’s an eclectic sector with multiple agencies and offices engaged in its growth. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is investing in measurement science and standards. The Economic Development Administration is looking to establish regional tech hubs that will foster innovation in biotech and other sectors across the country. And the International Trade Administration is looking to establish a new office to bolster bio-industrial supply chain resiliency and our ability to import the necessary inputs for bio-based products. U.S. biotech and biomanufacturing won’t thrive without investments in all phases of the innovation chain.

More Commitment to R&D and STEM Education are Necessary

No science and innovation strategy can sustain momentum without education. The most recent National Assessment for Educational Progress revealed staggering post-COVID declines in student math and reading. China now graduates more doctorates in the natural sciences and engineering than the United States, and it graduates twice as many master’s degree holders in STEM fields. More recently, the Reagan Institute recently gave our national security innovation base a grade of D+ on talent.

Effective and efficient education R&D can combat these trends. To that end, the Institute of Education Sciences is building on last year’s appropriation to expand investment in quick-turnaround, high-reward research —in the style of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) — to tackle critical education-related challenges. Examples include teaching supported by artificial intelligence and personalized learning that can foster scalable solutions and pedagogical practices.

CHIPS and Science Act also authorized substantial expansion of National Science Foundation education programs supporting graduate and teacher fellowships, as well as initiatives to expand the federal cybersecurity workforce. These various approaches to bolster STEM education R&D will ensure a skilled, globally competitive workforce following decades of divestment. Failing to invest will mean lost opportunities for thousands of students, scientists and teachers.

These are far from the only areas of prime opportunity. In areas like quantum science, robotics, chemistry and others, we’re facing historic challenges to U.S. technological preeminence. Even amid tough fiscal times, we must prioritize this high-leverage, high-upside investments that secure our global position — or we’ll have to step aside for the nations, like China, that already are.

Matt Hourihan is associate director of R&D and advanced industry with the Federation of American Scientists, where his focus areas include R&D investment policy, novel research models, energy and space innovation.

Nazish Jeffery is the bioeconomy policy manager at the Federation of American Scientists, developing tools to advance U.S. biotech and measure the U.S. bioeconomy.

Faith Savaiano is the associate director of social innovation at the Federation of American Scientists, working to expand the federal government’s ability to connect with diverse science and technology talent and to invest in education R&D.