This year marks the 50th anniversary of America’s all-volunteer military. In January 1973, then-Defense Secretary Melvin Laird announced that, moving forward, the U.S. military services would fill their ranks solely with volunteers. Many Americans supported the decision, although there were those who thought it wouldn’t work.

The decision to eliminate the draft has been successful, and the concept has served this country well. In recent remarks, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said the all-volunteer force “has delivered for us operationally and societally … over the last 50 years, in times of conflict and in times of peace. It has continued to be the right decision.”

But sadly, our military services today face serious challenges to fill their ranks with qualified men and women. Virtually all the services cannot meet their recruiting goals. In fact, the problem is so severe that we should consider it to be a national security crisis.

The Army is the worst off. It missed its 2022 recruiting goal of 60,000 recruits by 15,000, and it will miss its 2023 recruiting goal. The Army may need to cut its overall force by 10,000 in 2023 because of a lack of accessions. The other branches also have reported difficulty in reaching their targets.

The Navy met its enlisted recruiting goal of about 33,000 last year, but did so by dipping into its 2023 delayed-entry pool. This year, the Navy predicts it will miss its goal by 6,000 sailors, or about 16%. The Air Force says it will miss this year’s recruiting goal by about 10%.

The Marines have continued to meet goals but officials say they have never been as challenged to recruit and retain as they are today.

The recruiting crisis results from a number of factors involving those potentially in the pool, including obesity, poor academic skills, addiction issues, mental health problems or criminal records. Only about 23% of America’s youths are physically, mentally and morally qualified to serve in the military without receiving some type of waiver.

Perhaps a bigger problem is that only an estimated 9% of America’s youths are even interested in military service.

Several things have resulted from the military’s difficulty to attract recruits. One is increasing the number of waivers. Last year, one in six recruits were given waivers to enter the service — the highest number in at least 10 years. In November, the Defense Department said that 22,623 recruits with no prior military service had waivers approved in 2022, out of a total of 130,346 prospective recruits. This equates to around 17% of incoming recruits being accepted with waivers for health, prior misconduct, drug use, or inappropriate tattoos.

More troubling, however, is that when each of the services was asked about the number of waivers, the numbers were actually much higher. The Military Times queried all the services and found that nearly 29,000 waivers were granted for 89,600 recruits — about 30% of the incoming force.

To help with recruits who want to join the Army or Navy but are unable to meet minimum academic or physical standards, the services have developed preparatory courses that help recruits academically and physically. If they progress sufficiently in these courses by meeting standards, they can proceed to recruit training. The Navy also has lowered the scores needed on its entrance exam.

Further exacerbating the recruiting problems is the issue of young people’s propensity to serve. Many young people do not know anyone in the military and are unfamiliar with the jobs or benefits it offers; fewer parents have served. Defense Department surveys show that young people do not trust military leadership.

Correcting the military’s recruiting problems will require what the Navy calls an “all hands on deck” effort — and this includes our nation’s political leaders, military leaders, those who currently serve in uniform or who have served, and other influencers such as teachers and youth leaders.

More specifically, our political leaders — including the president and his Cabinet — must use every opportunity to encourage young people to consider the military and highlight the opportunities it offers. Thus far, these leaders have been silent.

Congress can play a key role in supporting recruiting by protecting the benefits that have been promised to those who join the military and their families. In addition to reasonable pay, these commitments include housing, health care, child care and prevention of food insecurity. We’ve seen too many members having to rely on food stamps, for example — this is not an enticement to join the military.

Our military leaders have much work to do on several fronts. When we continue to see reports of sexual assault and harassment, suicide, and poor living conditions in government housing (mold, leaking roofs, vermin), our leaders need to address these issues. Sexual assaults and poor housing conditions have occurred for too many years and it’s time to hold people accountable. What parent wants to encourage a son or daughter to be part of such an organization?

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), a nonprofit advocacy organization, considers its leadership and support for the all-volunteer force as one of its most sacred obligations — especially in terms of taking care of junior enlisted members and their families. MOAA embraces its role as the strongest advocate to ensure commitments and promises made across the full spectrum of service are honored. Protecting the all-volunteer force is part of the organization’s strategic plan.

Our nation is struggling to recruit and retain the force we need to defend our country. Reversing the trend requires a whole-of-government approach. We must keep America’s force ready and capable — today and in the future. Let’s get to it.

Tom Jurkowsky, a retired Navy rear admiral, served on active duty for 31 years, beginning as an enlisted man. He serves on the board of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and is the author of “The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success: Communications and Leadership on the Same Page.”