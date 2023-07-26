Israel is engulfed in a national crisis that arguably has been 75 years in the making, since its founding. Exigencies of war — Israel was attacked by Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia immediately after it declared independence on May 14, 1948 — precluded the beleaguered new state from drafting and adopting a constitution.

Beginning in 1958, Israel, as a stopgap measure until a constitution could be completed and enacted, began adopting a series of 13 laws known as the country’s Basic Laws. It was not until 1980 that the Israeli Knesset, its congress, got around to passing a Basic Law on the nation’s judiciary, delineating and establishing the roles of the Supreme Court, districts courts and magistrates.

Until then, Israel’s courts and judicial precedent, including at the Supreme Court level, had developed over the course of a long and winding road, leading all the way back to British Mandate law as it was in 1948, alongside Ottoman Empire, Jewish and Islamic legal principles as well. In time, over the intervening decades, more and more of this British Mandate original law was replaced by laws enacted by the Knesset.

Not all of it, however.

The British Mandate’s reliance on “reasonableness” as a legal concept in deciding constitutionality of laws and government decisions remains. It is this very tenet of Israeli law that is at the heart of the Israeli protests and what is giving rise to Israel’s constitutional crisis that has been playing out since mass demonstrations began on Jan. 7, shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed the premiership in the Knesset.

“Reasonableness” as a legal doctrine means the Israeli Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter of whether any Knesset law or government policy is “fair” as a matter of “legal decision-making.” This concept is known as the principle of “derech eretz” (literally, "the way of the land") in Jewish law that encompasses ethical conduct and reasonable behavior. Fairness is not based on constitutional law, but societal values.

Over time, the Israeli Supreme Court has injected itself into the country’s governance, acting as the nation’s conscience in addition to its primary role as guardian of Israel’s laws and judiciary. In going down this path, the Supreme Court effectively has begun legislating from the bench.

Aharon Barak, a former member of the Israeli Supreme Court and its president from 1995 to 2006, embraced this, arguing, “The judge of a supreme court is not a mirror. He is an artist, creating the picture with his or her own hands. He is ‘legislating’ — engaging in ‘judicial legislation.’” Whether he realized it or not, Barak was arguing and paving the way for the firestorm now embroiling Israel: unelected judges deciding what’s reasonable or not and substituting their own judgments for that of the Knesset.

It can work — until it doesn’t. It no longer does, especially when Israel no longer agrees as a society what its national identity should be.

Israel’s protests are less about the Supreme Court and more about what the future of the country should look and feel like. Israeli society is largely “compartmentalized.” As Daniel Rosenberg notes in his essay for Foreign Policy, Why Israel’s Establishment is Revolting, “The judicial overhaul threatens to break down those barriers. Establishment Israel [meaning center left] assumes that the right will not only remain in power for the foreseeable future but will exercise little or no restraint in using it.”

Yet, that “right” fears the center-left “Establishment” will continue to impose its will on them by an unelected, unrestrained Israeli Supreme Court. Moreover, in a country as divided as Israel is between right and center left — in the 25th Knesset elections, 50% voted for Netanyahu’s coalition and 49% for the opposition parties — how does an Israeli Supreme Court overly reliant on “reasonableness” and “fairness,” in context of Israel’s values, pick a side?

Undoubtedly, a cure is needed. However, Netanyahu’s remedy appears to go too far, and it is ripping the country apart at its seams. Jerusalem is not burning — yet — but if Netanyahu stubbornly stays on this course, it could erupt in more than protests.

Evidence of the divide was on full display on Monday when the “reasonableness” clause was “abolished.” The opposition — evidently knowing they would lose — walked out of the 120-member Knesset and the first in a series of laws intended to amend and limit the Supreme Court’s judiciary powers passed 64-0.

If Netanyahu succeeds in passing the remainder of his judicial overhaul legislation, given the construct of Israel’s government, the majority party or ruling coalition will exert control over all branches of government and be able to veto any Supreme Court ruling by using a Knesset override. Jerusalem, symbolically speaking, is likely to burn if that happens.

Netanyahu must step back from the brink. Massive protests are roiling the country. Doctors have gone on strike. Israel Defense Force reservists are threatening not to report for duty if called up. Israel’s stock market is in turmoil — and all this amidst the backdrop of the existential nuclear threat posed by Iran and crises in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank.

Israel needs to find its equilibrium by finally drafting a constitution. Its Supreme Court is now facing its own “King Solomon moment,” and all of Israel’s political parties need to find a pathway to avoid splitting the country over it.

Completing Israel’s constitution begun in 1948 — of which all of the country’s Basic Laws were intended to be page-holders — is the best and arguably only equitable way forward. One means of getting there is for the Israeli Supreme Court to take up one of the numerous legal petitions filed after the bill’s passage, seeking to overturn Netanyahu’s new “reasonableness law” as unreasonable on the basis that it abuses the “Knesset’s constituent authority,” because “in practice, it is [narrowly] directed toward the concrete interests of the coalition that passed it and for the benefit of its own goals.”

It will not be an easy lift. Israel’s Supreme Court has never overturned a Basic Law or amendment thereof. If they do, it will be precedent-setting.

There is really only one choice. Israel’s Supreme Court must preserve its independence, declare Netanyahu’s “reasonableness law” to be unreasonable — and the Knesset, acting with far cooler heads, must get on with finishing its constitution long ago interrupted by war.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) writes on national security and foreign policy. Previously an economist and entrepreneur, he has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global commerce. A former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, he has lived in U.S. diplomatic and military communities around the world, including Israel.