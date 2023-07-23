Over the past few weeks, I have spoken with several Republicans regarding the current GOP presidential primary field for 2024. All said they think, at the moment, it’s a two-person race between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Shockingly, most feel that both men would fall short, for different reasons.

With regard to Trump, many worry that, although they strongly supported his policies, he would not be able to win in the general election against President Biden or another Democratic nominee, should Biden not run. The main rationale for this opinion is the concern that, as happened in 2020, millions more Democrats who typically would stay home on Election Day will flock to the polls simply to vote against the man they hate with a passion.

That’s millions of Democrats who may not vote if the Republican nominee is anyone other than Trump.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, accompanied by his wife Suzanne, checks out with his lunch after touring an H Mart supermarket on April 06, 2023 in Fairfax, Va. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Which brings us back to DeSantis. Almost every Republican with whom I speak was initially excited to have DeSantis in the race, especially following his resounding 2022 reelection in Florida. My Republican associates felt that, precisely because of his record of success and that massive victory, DeSantis was the person who could take on — and defeat — Trump in the primary.

Since then, another reality has taken hold. As former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson once said: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Republicans have told me they fear the DeSantis “plan” is falling apart. They think overconfidence and inexperience led him to overstaff. There are other criticisms of DeSantis: that he’s wasting precious donor money; that he reportedly treats major donors condescendingly; that he doesn’t seem to like retail campaigning and isn’t connecting with voters. In short, some now fear, he has no viable strategy to take on Trump.

Again, the Republicans who tell me this are among those who truly wanted DeSantis to succeed. They did — and do — feel he could have a real chance to win the general election. That said, many are now concluding that he’ll never get that chance because he won’t make it out of the primaries against Trump.

These Republicans also worry that there’s no one besides DeSantis in the primary field — not even former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — who could rise to the occasion in the general election.

That brings us to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

For a few months now, Youngkin has been at the top of the “I wish he would jump in” list for most Republicans I’ve spoken with. The thinking is that he has three things going for him:

First, he established himself as a national figure in the Republican Party based on his successful record in Virginia. Second, he is “the anti-Trump,” in that he comes across as a dignified, civil statesman. And third, he, too, is independently wealthy, thanks to his time as CEO of The Carlyle Group, so he may not be as likely to become beholden to special interests or power brokers in D.C.

As an example of Youngkin’s manner, last November he was subjected to a somewhat bizarre — some thought it sounded borderline racist — broadside from Trump, who said on Truth Social: “Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me.” Youngkin took the high road, ignored the insult, and moved on.

Leaving aside that ugly insult, the former president is probably correct when he says that Youngkin could not have been elected governor without his support — just as DeSantis never would have been elected governor without Trump’s support.

In Trump’s mind, those he helped should repay him with loyalty and gratitude and not challenge him in the Republican primary. DeSantis clearly ignored that dictate and may pay a severe price.

Youngkin, on the other hand, may play a longer, wait-and-see game. He may be warming up in the bullpen, just in case Trump gets caught in the ever-expanding net of legal issues and is forced to withdraw from the race. A federal judge just set a May 2024 trial date in the federal case against Trump involving classified documents.

With that possible strategy in mind, Trump’s former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reportedly will host a meet-and-greet event for Youngkin at his Southampton estate in the coming weeks.

Why? Because more and more Republicans evidently now want to hedge their bets. They’re not sure that Trump could win in the general election. They see the DeSantis machine sputtering and believe the party needs an “adult in the room” alternative to retake the White House in 2024.

In an election season that is anything but normal, don’t be surprised to see Youngkin emerge from the bullpen, take the mound, and attempt to fire some strikes across the plate defended by the Democrats.

Douglas MacKinnon served in the White House as a writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and afterward in a joint command at the Pentagon.