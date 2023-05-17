The Biden relief rally is over. In the wake of the 2022 midterms, during which the Republicans threw away their structural and issue advantages, President Biden made a major political recovery. The tentative preparations by Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) to replace Biden as the 2024 nominee quickly evaporated.

But relief rallies run out of steam if the fundamentals are weak. Biden’s polling numbers, his ballot test against Donald Trump, and his general approval were never great — and they have not improved. According to the current RealClearPolitics average, Biden and Trump are roughly even, oscillating up and down, depending on who is doing the polling — which has been the case since December. Similarly, Biden’s approvals have been underwater since summer 2021 and have barely budged in the past five months.

What has to be concerning for Democrats is that Biden cannot build a lead over Trump, even with Trump’s approval worse than Biden’s ratings. According to the FiveThirtyEight approval averages, Trump has ranged from negative 9 points — at best — to negative 19 points over the several months and has consistently fallen behind Biden, while Biden has occupied a much more narrow range of negative 7 points to negative 12 points.

Democrats have been whistling past the electoral graveyard as Biden failed to gain polling traction commensurate with the unity projected by the Democratic political establishment. The establishment may be in lockstep behind Biden, but actual Democratic voters definitely are not. Ominously, only 53% of Democrats and 48% of liberals want Biden to run for reelection, according to the most recent YouGov benchmark. Even worse are the numbers for the electorate at large, with voters opposed 55% to 30% to a Biden run and with opposition among independents at 60%. All this from a poll in which Biden has a slight net favorable at 48% approve vs. 47% disapprove.

Weakness in politics is like blood in the water — it attracts sharks. Washington is full of sharks. In the case of the Democratic Party, a weakened administration will have a difficult time holding together a coalition full of contradictions.

Fractures are starting to appear — and in some very thorny areas.

Organized labor has already started to make sure they are not taken for granted. The United Auto Workers (UAW) has refused to endorse Biden for reelection without him first resolving its concerns over electric vehicle subsidies. Any compromise on this issue that pulls away from EVs would infuriate the environmental faction.

The UAW is likely the least of Biden’s troubles with industrial and trade unions. Unions in the steel, chemical, refining and building trades are tightly connected to the oil and gas industry. Even if the leadership of these unions decides to stick with Biden, the rank-and-file could still back Trump (the scenario which may be the cause of the UAW leadership playing tough).

Biden is also facing trouble with the flood of illegal immigrants. For the past several years, immigration has mostly been an issue with Republican voters, but that’s not the case any longer.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s determination to have other parts of the country share the burden of uncontrolled migration by busing them to East Coast cities has forced the issue: An exasperated Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has refused to campaign for Biden over the issue. Key Democratic senators have jumped off the immigration reform/amnesty bandwagon. Other immigration issues — including the distribution of free cell phones (even if they don’t work), court dates as many as 10 years in the future, and video of homeless veterans getting evicted to house migrants — feed the outrage and pit the social justice wing of the party against those experiencing the costs of uncontrolled migration.

Layer on top of these issues a war in Ukraine that does not seem anywhere close to ending (and an administration without a clear policy or communications strategy regarding it), and persistent questions as to Biden’s faculties and leadership abilities. Only 32% in the ABC News/Post poll think Biden has the “mental sharpness” to be President.

Biden has been able to buy off most of the Democratic coalition, but in politics there is never enough money to go around. Given the problems raising the debt ceiling, a bigger payoff for the unions seems like a stretch, to say the least. As for immigration, more money will not solve that problem.

Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination on the assumption he was best placed to defeat Trump, and he ran a fall campaign based simply on not being Trump. Hatred for Trump was enough to keep the fractious Democratic Party together. Once in office, Biden managed to give everyone something in his first two years. But the differences between the Democratic factions are widening, and buying them off again is no longer an option.

The open question for 2024 is simple: Is the prospect of Trump enough to allow Biden to patch up the Democratic Party and wheeze back into office? Today, that’s a coin flip.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.