Many partisans lose their minds and their judgment when they talk about taxes and assistance programs. Republicans want less taxation and Democrats want more assistance programs. It’s easy for interest groups to play upon those tendencies, and many people do.

Want to subsidize the wealthy? Just say you are expanding an existing program to make it universal. Don’t mention the fact that the poor, and sometimes even middle-class families, already qualify. Making existing social programs universal requires extending taxpayer assistance to the wealthy, because they are the only ones who are not already eligible. Most progressives don’t bat an eye to this inversion of one of their founding creeds of using government to give to the poor.

“I want to ensure no student goes hungry,” Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) says about her proposal to expand the school lunch program so that wealthy families can qualify for taxpayer-funded meals. If kids from wealthy families are going hungry, it’s probably not because taxpayers don’t pay for their school lunches.

Progressives ought to notice this. Giving social support to people who don’t need it uses resources that otherwise might go to people who could use help. Yet too often, some people on the left think that expanding assistance programs to include people who aren’t poor is a great way to help the poor. And that’s wrong.

Conservatives are prone to a similar blindness. Want money for your big-government programs? Call for a tax credit. Your allies on the right will be more sympathetic to the idea as long as it doesn’t get labeled as government spending. Put a $1,000 earmark in the budget and most conservatives get skeptical about the favor, but include a $1,000 refundable tax credit and this is somehow a limit on government growth. The recipient goes away with a $1,000 check in both cases. Most tax credit programs are just spending programs under a different name, but conservatives are more likely to support tax credit programs than spending programs.

Interest groups can take advantage of this tendency by crafting tax credit programs that function just like spending programs.

The earned income tax credit (EITC) may be the most prominent example of a spending program sold as a tax credit. It redistributes income to people who have children and incomes below a certain point. Many conservatives support this program — but would be less likely to do so if it were structured as a direct subsidy to low-income households. Yet, there is no practical difference between the two.

In fact, tax credit schemes such as the EITC may be worse than a spending program since around a quarter of people who collect the EITC aren’t eligible. Government might do a better job of verifying that only eligible people receive the money if the spending came through a transfer program, rather than a tax credit.

Conservatives often ignore some of the basic problems of a tax credit that they wouldn't have in a spending program. Progressives ignore problems in spending programs that they wouldn’t ignore in tax policy. There are better ways to feed hungry children than paying for wealthy kids’ meals. There are better ways to help the poor than establishing a program that makes 25% of its beneficiaries tax cheats.

Interest groups take advantage of the blind spots conservatives and progressives have.

Conservationists know how to take advantage of some conservatives’ blind spots. For example, it’s tough to get Republicans to approve a program to pay landowners for conservation activities, but maybe they will authorize tax abatements instead.

Corporate interests have figured out how to play to progressives. Most Democrats aren’t going to be interested in cutting corporate income taxes, but giving subsidies to big companies is a different story. Writing checks to big companies is perfectly fine with some progressive Democrats if they feel like they’re protecting domestic interests. Industry gets a double bonus when there are subsidies for anything “green.”

Citizens and politicians alike need to know when to drop their partisan narratives. Sometimes there are important and partisan debates about making assistance programs bigger or cutting tax rates. At other times, a debate is camouflage for favoritism.

State, local and federal policy are filled with favors to some at the expense of others — and also filled with partisan narratives that interest groups can exploit.

James M. Hohman (@JamesHohman) is the director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Michigan.