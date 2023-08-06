Before his August 1 indictment, Donald Trump had established the largest polling lead ever for a non-incumbent candidate seeking his party’s nomination for president — an average of nearly 38 points over his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Of course, Trump is an unusual non-incumbent. He has already served one term as president and claims that he was denied a second term because the 2020 election was “rigged” — even though there is no serious evidence of fraud. The 2024 presidential campaign could turn out to be a race between two candidates, both running for a second term. So, you can’t say voters don’t know enough about the candidates to make an informed judgment.

President Joe Biden likes to tell audiences, “This is not your father’s Republican Party.” He’s right. Donald Trump has transformed the GOP into something it has never really been before — a populist party.

The Republican Party used to be an establishment conservative party, led by country-club conservatives like the Bushes and strongest in wealthy enclaves like Greenwich, Conn. Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned Republican voters to resist “the siren song of populism unmoored from conservative values.”

Trump has converted the party to radical right-wing populism with strongest support in the Deep South and rural America. The kind of place country singer Jason Aldean sings about in what is becoming something of a Trump supporters’ anthem:

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up.

Well that shit may fly in the city, good luck.

Try that in a small town.

See how far ya make it down the road.

The “diploma divide” has become a defining feature of U.S. politics. In the 2020 election, 55% of college graduates voted for Biden. Trump carried two thirds of white voters with no college degree.

Look at the ten best educated states (Mass., Md., Conn., Vt., Colo., N.J., Va., N.H., Minn. and Utah): All but one (heavily Mormon Utah) voted for Biden. Look at the ten least educated states (Texas, N.M., Ky., Nev., Okla., Ala., Ark., La., Miss. and W.Va.): All but two (heavily Hispanic N.M. and Nev.) voted for Trump.

There are two varieties of populism. Both involve resentment of elites. Left-wing populism is economic, driven by resentment of the wealthy. Economic populism thrived in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. It gave rise to the New Deal Democratic Party that dominated American politics for 50 years. The biggest political divide in those days was business versus labor.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Wagner Act in 1935 and put the Democratic Party firmly on the side of organized labor. You still see left-wing populism among Democrats today, most conspicuously in Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, who campaigns tirelessly against Wall Street and big business).

Right-wing populism is cultural, driven by resentment of well-educated “elites” (that is to say, people who can’t stand Donald Trump). Right-wing populist parties have been gaining support all over the Western world. What’s driving it? More than anything else, the immigration issue. Specifically, resentment of non-white and non-Christian immigrants who migrate to Europe and the U.S., often illegally. Anger over illegal immigration was the issue that created the Trump movement.

The populism that defines today’s Republican Party — and will very likely carry Trump to the Republican nomination — can be seen in the answer to a poll question put to a sample of Republican primary voters by the New York Times-Siena College Poll: “When trying to make decisions, do you think elected officials should prioritize the knowledge of trained experts or the common sense of ordinary people?” Not even close. Ordinary people beat trained experts 69% to 25%.

Florida’s Republican Gov. DeSantis established his reputation among conservatives by disdaining the advice of medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci on how to deal with the pandemic. The results were politically popular (few restrictions) but clinically problematic.

Now, however, with three criminal indictments against him and possibly two more yet to come, how can Trump remain competitive with President Biden? Here’s how: because Trump is seen as a strong leader.

In late June, a YouGov poll for The Economist asked, “Would you say Joe Biden is a strong or a weak leader?” Sixty-five percent of registered voters called Biden “a weak leader.” Only 37% considered him “strong.” When the same question was asked about Donald Trump, 55% of voters called Trump a “strong leader” and 45% “weak.”

Bill Clinton used to say, “Strong and wrong beats weak and right.” Americans have always valued strong leadership.

With grueling primary contests and legal battles ahead of him, Trump’s reputation for strong leadership is about to be tested as never before.

Bill Schneider is an emeritus professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable.”