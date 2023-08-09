While many on the left are unified and jubilant over the latest indictment of Donald Trump, critics of Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s action against the former president are quite diverse in their reasoning.

House Republicans have falsely accused the special counsel of having a career focused solely on prosecuting Republicans, and of acting as an agent of President Biden’s to weaponize the Justice Department for the sake of destroying political opposition.

Others claim that, whatever the motivation, the new indictment is simply weak. In this view, there is little or no evidence that Trump actually did anything illegal, and the charges against him — obstruction and “conspiracy to defraud the United States” — are bogus.

Still others argue that criminal action against a former president for crimes that took place while he was in office establishes a dangerous precedent that will damage the American presidency.

Of course, all three critiques could be correct. Each class of critic, however, finds itself in the awkward position of appearing to overlook or even to defend what many serious people judge to be malignant conduct in the nation’s highest office.

Aside from this, the substance of each of these criticisms has what we might call a “problematic feel.” It seems at least surprising, and maybe even unlikely, that "Sleepy Joe" is really a banana-republic despot, laying waste to political opposition through capricious, self-serving use of the legal system. If this is true, perhaps we should expect to see House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) or Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) behind bars soon.

If the indictment was designed to damage Trump politically, it was a gross miscalculation. Although possible, it seems unlikely that members of the Biden administration don’t understand how these indictments help Trump with the Republican base.

It also seems unlikely that experienced federal prosecutors would bring charges that have no chance of passing legal muster. In addition to being a bad career move for special counsel Smith, it undoubtedly would strengthen Trump’s political standing considerably when the charges were smacked down in federal court. Smith is a canny and experienced prosecutor, and it seems doubtful he would bring a case without sturdy evidence or basis in law.

As for whether the prosecution of a president or former president damages the presidency, this is a more serious concern and has tragic implications. The claim, finally, must be that no matter what a president does in office, he should never face legal consequences; otherwise, no president could ever fulfill the duties of office vigorously and fearlessly. This, essentially, seems to be the argument made by David Rivkin and Lee Casey in their Aug. 3 Wall Street Journal op-ed column. Rivkin and Casey acknowledge that Trump’s actual conduct is “hard to defend,” but the only thing that matters in Smith’s indictment is whether or not Trump’s actions fell outside the perimeter of his official responsibility.

“Former presidents can be held liable for personal actions while in office, but only those that fall beyond ‘the outer perimeter of his official responsibility,’” they write.

It turns out, however, that establishing the location of that outer perimeter is extremely difficult, if not impossible, under the reasoning Rivkin and Casey employ — namely, that the president’s authority extends to actions he plausibly believes to be in the national interest.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pa. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

They write that “the power conveyed to the president by the Vesting Clause … provides that the ‘executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States.’ Pursuant to that broad authority, a president may communicate with, cajole and even browbeat officials over whom he has no supervisory authority, urging them to pursue policies that he believes are in the national interest.”

While I am not in a position to argue that this interpretation of the Vesting Clause is incorrect, I can say that it seems to be the same sort of reasoning which attorney Alan Dershowitz used in his defense of Trump during his second impeachment trial. In this view, if the president believes his reelection is in the public interest, then his efforts to achieve this goal are not impeachable, and for Rivkin and Casey they cannot be illegal.

I call this argument “tragic” because insofar as it is persuasive, it suggests the country will always be vulnerable to the worst sorts of people holding the greatest amount of power, and that this state of affairs is safeguarded by our highest principles. If true, the only protection from the worst version of this predicament are norms.

Manifestly self-serving, disgraceful behavior which violates constitutional norms, federal law, and common decency were, in former times, politically hazardous. Such behavior invited electoral defeat or even removal from office. Constitutional, political and ethical norms formerly protected us from the type of conduct the new Trump indictment alleges. The legal theory advanced by Smith’s critics affirms that law can never be a barrier to such conduct.

Critics of the special counsel’s action may finally be correct. A sitting president’s attempt to usurp the will of the people and to use the powers of the presidency to cling to power in defiance of the people may not be prosecutable by law. Perhaps it is true that only decency and norms stand in the way of such a project. If the political reality of the day is such that norm-defying conduct is, moreover, immune from electoral consequences, and if otherwise decent, normal members of the president’s party feel they have no choice but to defend him, then even political instruments like impeachment are no longer adequate to dissuade presidents from committing acts that are “hard to defend.”

Rather than cheer for figures like special counsel Jack Smith, Trump’s critics may need to accept that just because something is awful doesn’t mean it’s not true.

Jonathan N. Badger, Ph.D., is a professor of literature and philosophy at St. John’s College, Annapolis, and a writer, composer and musician. He is the author of “Sophocles and the Politics of Tragedy” (2012) and posts at Idiosocratic on Substack.