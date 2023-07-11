Indiana Jones and the Dial of Despair? Why It’s Time to Stop Over-Milking Nostalgic Franchises 

Disney Lucasfilm has done what Nazis, snakes, aliens, giant boulders, and even a nuclear blast could not do — it killed Indiana Jones in the fifth (and hopefully final) film in the once-great series.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” released in theaters at the end of June, opens with a young Indy in 1944, once again fighting Nazis. The opening uses computer-generated imagery and de-aging technology, which almost works until the de-aged characters move their mouths to speak or when the de-aged Harrison Ford runs but still moves like an 80-year-old man.

For the rest of the film, set in 1969, Indy is a broken-down man (someone who tells his neighbors their music is too loud), and not the archaeologist and swashbuckling adventurer we came to know and love. A sad, retiring Indy who doesn’t like rock and roll is bad enough, but he is also divorced, and his son, played by Shia LaBeouf in the fourth film, is dead, having been killed in the Vietnam War. All of this happens before the movie even gets into the plot.

The befuddled film centers around Indy and controversial franchise newcomer Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) facing off against Indy’s 1944 Nazi adversary from the opening, Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Indy and Helena attempt to stop Jurgen from using the Archimedes’ dial to travel back in time to assassinate Hitler and take over Nazi Germany. If that story sounds convoluted, it is.

The film is a disaster from start to finish. Indy is not even the star of his own movie; Helena is portrayed as the great protagonist. She often ridicules Indy and frequently needs to save him from spiders, a plane crash, Nazis, and even himself wanting to give it all up and die alone.

Fans of the “Indiana Jones” movies do not want to see their hero reduced to a sad sidekick in his own franchise, and the proof is in the box office. The film has severely underperformed, despite being one of the most expensive ever made (at $295 million), and it received a 69% Rotten Tomatoes score (the lowest of the five films in the franchise).

But the fault is not with George Lucas or Steven Spielberg. “Dial of Destiny” wasn’t directed by Spielberg, and the story was not by Lucas. This was the first “Indiana Jones” film produced by Kathleen Kennedy.

Kennedy is president of Lucasfilm at Disney. Although Kennedy is not a household name, “Indiana Jones” fans are familiar with her work as the executive producer of the disastrous TV series “Willow” and the producer of the Star Wars sequels (in which another beloved Lucas franchise star was killed off and the focus shifted elsewhere, to someone younger and female). While Darth Vader and the Emperor could not kill Luke Skywalker, Kennedy could.

It is painfully obvious to everyone outside of Disney and Lucasfilm that fans of movie franchises do not want to see their favorite characters killed off like Luke Skywalker or become sad shadows of their former selves like Indiana Jones. That is what fans are getting now, and it is not putting people in theater seats.

Movie studio executives need to pay attention to their fans and quit trying to reboot and replace beloved characters with younger, less interesting facsimiles; it shows a lack of creativity and is an insult to the fans.

So, rather than going to the theater and spending good money on a bad “Indiana Jones” movie, it would benefit viewers to wait about three months until the film is available on Disney+. Until then, everyone should save their money, and go back and watch the first three “Indiana Jones” movies. Let’s not reward a studio for ruining another classic, fan-favorite film character.

Andrew Selepak, Ph.D. is a professor in the Department of Media Production, Management, and Technology at the University of Florida (UF), who researches media psychology and pop culture.