The global outrage caused by the horrific Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, which destroyed much of Lebanon’s capital city, has subsided and, with it, any prospects for accountability. Political interference with the judiciary has stymied due process efforts to investigate the blast. Lebanon’s authorities have demonstrated the same lack of urgency in enacting reforms that could restore the country’s political and economic viability.

This matters to us all because, at the rate that it’s going, Lebanon could soon become a failed state.If that happens, it would unleash a multifaceted crisis that would threaten U.S. interests and allies in the region, and globally. It is time for the United States and its allies to hold accountable those who stand in the way of the rule of law and to urge Lebanon’s politicians to govern.

For four years, Lebanon has been reeling from an economic crisis so staggering that the World Bank has dubbed it a “deliberate depression” and one of the worst crises since the mid-1800s. The resulting bleeding of Lebanon’s resources, including an irreversible brain drain, and severe financial burden imposed on the Lebanese whose savings were wiped out, dealt a hard blow to the poor and middle classes.

Poverty has risen from 25% in 2019 to 82% today, with nearly a third of the population unable to feed themselves. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s political class has turned a deaf ear to pressure for change, resisting reforms formulated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on which billions of dollars in international aid are conditioned. To make things worse, Lebanon has been without a president for almost 10 months, led by a weakened caretaker Cabinet that is unable, with its restricted powers, to remedy the country’s slide into chaos.

As it stands, Lebanon is on the brink of collapse. Absent public services and social protection mechanisms, the social fabric is dangerously torn. The drastic devaluation of the Lebanese pound has drained the Lebanese Armed Forces’ (LAF) coffers and affected soldiers’ pay, with potentially serious ramifications for their ability to keep the peace.

The crisis is also robbing Lebanon’s youth of an education because teachers are deprived of adequate salaries to do their job. The dramatic collapse in basic services — exacerbated by a longstanding electricity crisis and fuel and medicine shortages — have had a massive impact on access to education and health care. A failed Lebanese state, with an army underpaid and stretched to its limits, risks destabilizing the frontiers with Israel and Syria, which would not only threaten Israel but embolden Hezbollah, Iran and Syria. That would jeopardize the stability of U.S. interests in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon’s elections in May 2022 represented an important step toward the mobilization of a reform coalition within parliament, where both independents and reformists were able to form a slim majority. In a show of strength, an opposition coalition then came together for the June 2023 presidential election, garnering a plurality of votes for its candidate, IMF official Jihad Azour. This represented a breakthrough for the reform movement, which solidified opposition to a Hezbollah-backed candidate, even though Hezbollah and its allies then led a walkout to prevent the election process from moving forward.

Given these circumstances, the U.S. should sanction anyone who further thwarts economic reforms or the democratic process — including the election of a president and an impartial investigation into the massive Beirut port blast. In solidarity with Lebanese who demand accountability, sanctions should be applied to any person, regardless of government position, responsible for corruption or human rights abuses.

Mitigating the Lebanese crisis will require other priority actions by the U.S. and its allies. Most significant of these will be protecting the country’s youth through the revitalization of the education sector, and safeguarding the sovereignty of Lebanon by ensuring continued support to the LAF, the only viable public institution in Lebanon. In the context of ongoing central government inefficiencies and corruption, the provision of basic services to those most in need should be decentralized by bolstering the ability of community service groups and local governments to address energy, water, environmental protection, agriculture and other local priorities.

Lebanon’s leaders have failed, inexcusably, for eight months, to elect a president and form a government while Lebanon has been mired in catastrophic social and economic crises. The Lebanese people deserve better. Economic and monetary reforms, if implemented, can help rescue Lebanon from total collapse. For this, a reform-oriented president and government must be put in place quickly to overcome the impasse.

There is an old saying in Lebanon that you “can’t clean a house with a dirty mop.” It’s time for the U.S. to lead its allies in a new, coordinated policy against those who would impede progress by combining international incentives to reform with the threat of sanctions for abusing the democratic process, impeding independent judicial investigations, and engaging in corruption. If it does so, the U.S. will have put the Lebanese people and their security as its primary guiding principle.

Edward Gabriel is the former U.S. ambassador to Morocco and currently the president of the American Task Force on Lebanon.