Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man who led an unsuccessful putsch against erstwhile Russian strongman Vladimir Putin a few weeks ago, appears to be alive and well, back with many of his Wagner Group mercenaries in a tent camp in Belarus.

Two Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group posted a video that seemingly shows Prigozhin addressing what is described as “several thousand fighters,” from the bits that can be seen in the darkness of the late evening or early morning. The voice and style of speaking are Prigozhin’s; his face is not visible, though his bald head and profile are.

If the man speaking in the video really is Prigozhin — and it looks like he is — and not a stand-in or deep-fake, then that alone is close to sensational. It would dispel the rumors of his political demise or physical death and would demonstrate that he and his comrades still think they matter, despite whatever measures the Kremlin appears to have adopted to circumscribe the Wagnerites. Prigozhin’s return may not herald a second putsch, but it certainly does nothing to suggest that the Putin regime is strong.

The short clip is therefore worth a closer look.

A Belarusian soldier walks through a newly-built camp on a site previously used by the Belarusian army that could accommodate up to 5,000 Wagner troops, on July 07, 2023. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Prigozhin begins by providing an unrepentant justification for Wagner’s change in status and venue: “Welcome to the Belarusian land! We fought with dignity! We did a lot for Russia! Now what is happening at the front is an ignominy in which we do not need to participate. And [we need to] wait for the moment when we can prove ourselves in full. Therefore, it was decided that we would be here in Belarus for some time.”

Note the passive voice — “it was decided” — in the last line: Prigozhin’s clever way of avoiding responsibility while eliding Putin’s name. Note also that Prigozhin minces no words in describing Russia’s battlefield performance as scandalous, a jab at Putin and his minister of defense and chief of the general staff.

But Wagner won’t just be sitting around in Belarus, Prigozhin made clear: “During that time, I am certain that we will make the Belarusian army the second army of the world, and, if necessary, we will stand up for them, if conditions so require.” Regardless of which army Prigozhin considers first in the world, it’s clear that it’s not Russia’s, which in effect means that he hopes to transform Belarus’s ragtag army into a fighting force that is better than Putin’s. Good luck with that, one is tempted to say. However unrealistic Prigozhin’s plans for Belarus may be, they clearly hint at his political aspirations. Would the “second army of the world” remain Aleksandr Lukashenko’s obedient tool, or would it prefer to transfer its loyalty to the man who made it better than Russia’s armed forces? Belarus’s dictator, like his mentor in Moscow, should be worried.

Lukashenko also should be worried because the Wagnerites are a rambunctious lot, prone to a variety of excesses. Prigozhin more than hints at the budding problem: “Keep in mind that the Belarusians welcomed us not only as heroes, but as brothers. They say the local girls in the shops whisper with desire that the Wagners have arrived. [Laughter] But be careful not to offend any of them. Therefore, we will also treat them like brothers.”

How will the local girls’ real brothers, some of whom no doubt will be getting training from Wagner, respond to the fraternal solicitude expressed by their Russian brethren toward their sisters? Possibly with indifference or gratitude. More likely, with fisticuffs.

But then Prigozhin ends his short soliloquy with a hint of what’s to come — in the longer run, perhaps: “Furthermore, we’re getting ready, improving our level and [going on] a new path, to Africa. And perhaps we will return to the [‘special military operation’] at the moment when we are sure that we will not be forced to humiliate ourselves and our experience.”

Putin would surely prefer for Wagner to hightail it to Africa; the Ukrainians also would have no objections. But will the Wagnerites comply? Given the logic of Prigozhin’s statements, Africa seems like a possible destination somewhere down the road. If so, Wagner’s travel plans easily could be adjusted in the meantime.

The video ends with a few words by Wagner’s co-founder, the neo-Nazi Russian officer, Dmitry Utkin. Here’s the best part: “This is not the end; this is only the beginning of the biggest work in the world, which will be carried out very soon.” That surely sounds like a threat, and not just as aspiration. Worse, Utkin ends with these words: “Welcome to hell.”

We’ll soon see whether the video Prigozhin is the real Prigozhin. The Wagnerites would want to publicize their return, but what advantage would Putin derive from releasing a fake video? Putin’s enemies in the secret police, on the other hand, might want to keep Prigozhin and the Wagnerites in the news, especially after Putin explicitly stated that, despite having no legal status, Wagner was a Kremlin project that received billions of dollars from the state. Supporting an illegal armed formation is a criminal offense in Russia, and Putin is arguably a criminal, and not just a war criminal. Whatever the case, the video should be giving Putin sleepless nights.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”